Michael Gershman, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Cinematographer, Dies at 73

Michael Gershman, cinematographer for “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Crossing Jordan,” has died. He was 73.
He was found dead in his Malibu home March 10. The cause of death was unknown.
Gershman was best known for his extensive work on “Buffy;” he also directed several episodes of the cult TV series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Before embarking on his work with “Buffy,” Gershman studied under cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond as a camera assistant on films like “The Deer Hunter,” “Heaven’s Gate,” “The River,” “The Blow Out,” and “The Rose” during the ’70s and ’80s.
Gershman began worked on “Buffy” from the beginning in 1997, and continued through its fifth season in 2001. He made his directorial debut on “Passion,” the 17th episode of the second season, and went to direct nine more episodes. He received an Emmy nomination in 2000 for outstanding cinematography for a single camera series for his work on the episode “Hush,” widely considered one of the most truly frightening “Buffy” episodes.
He also directed 11 episodes of “Crossing Jordan,” working on the show for its first two seasons.
Having retired a few years ago, Gershman was a dedicated woodworker, and according to his Facebook profile, had recently finished a Nakashima chair, which he deemed possibly “one of the most comfortable chairs in the house.”
Gellar wrote an emotional tribute to Gershman on her Instagram page, explaining that he had served as a surrogate father of sorts, dancing with her at her wedding and teaching her how to take care of her large dogs.
“Everything I know about great photography and lighting , is because of Michael,” the actress wrote. “The lessons I learned from him are endless. But more than lessons, there was love…I am lucky to have been loved by Michael.”
“Buffy” showrunner Joss Whedon posted a tribute on Twitter, lauding Gershman’s abilities to turn a budget of “zero dollars” into a show that looked “grown up and gorgeous.”
“It helped define the show more than people know. Great guy, great eye,” he wrote.
“Crossing Jordan” casting member Chad Darnell also remembered Gershman, calling him a “great guy” and writing that “Hollywood lost a good man.”