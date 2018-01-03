Meryl Streep Calls Out Melania, Ivanka Trump for Silence About Sexual Misconduct

Meryl Streep discussed the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations in both Hollywood and politics in a recent New York Times interview, and the actress said she’s still waiting to hear the ladies inside the White House speak up.

“I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now,” Streep said.

Streep also addressed how she decided to speak out about the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, given her lack of presence on social media.

“I really had to think,” she said. “Because it really underlined my own sense of cluelessness, and also how evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous, a person he was, yet such a champion of really great work.”

She continued, “You make movies. You think you know everything about everybody. So much gossip. You don’t know anything. People are so inscrutable on a certain level. And it’s a shock. Some of my favorite people have been brought down by this, and he’s not one of them.”

The actress, who worked with Weinstein on many films including her Oscar-winning role in “The Iron Lady,” faced criticism from some claiming she knew he was a predator, which she denied.

“I really didn’t know. I did think he was having girlfriends. But when I heard rumors about actresses, I thought that that was a way of denigrating the actress and her ability to get the job,” Streep said. “That really raised my hackles. I didn’t know that he was in any way abusing people. He never asked me to a hotel room. I don’t know how his life was conducted without people intimately knowing about it.”

Streep is one of 300 women in Hollywood who joined to create Time’s Up, a movement for protecting women in all industries. She donated $500,000 to the organization, which also sets up a legal defense fund for women to defend themselves against sexual harassment.