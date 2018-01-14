Merriweather Post Pavilion’s Roof Collapses

The roof of the Merriweather Post Pavilion, the long-running outdoor venue in Columbia, Md., collapsed early Saturday, according to a post on the facility’s Facebook page. No one was injured.

The roof to the venue, which is currently undergoing renovations, collapsed at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the post, the facility’s roof was being lifted slowly 20 feet over the course of several months as part of an ongoing five-year renovation project. A rep for the venue said the accident will not delay its re-opening.

The collapse occurred as a cold front passed through the region. While some reports said the collapse may have been due to strong winds, the Baltimore Sun reported that no severe gusts were reported at the time. Regardless, Seth Hurwitz, chairman of IMP and operator of the building, went with the theme in a statement.

“The winds of fate prevailed and decided that, instead of simply raising the roof, we should just go ahead and build a new one,” Hurwitz said in a statement, going on to say, “Yes, everything will be ready for season opening.” The first show at the venue is Sugarland, scheduled for July 14.

(Pictured: The Chainsmokers performing at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in May.)