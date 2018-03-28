Maverick Names Meredith Gardner SVP of Digital

Maverick has appointed Meredith Gardner to the role of Senior Vice President of Digital, the company announced today. She will the company’s digital team as well as consult on digital marketing for Maverick’s roster of artists from its Beverly Hills base and report to Maverick president Greg Thompson.

“The entire Maverick team is thrilled to welcome Meredith to the family and we look forward to tapping into her wealth of experience to benefit our artists and to continue expanding our aggressive digital strategy,” Thompson said.

“I’ve built my career at the intersection of music and digital media, and I couldn’t be more excited for this next step with Maverick,” added Gardner. “For musicians, digital platforms are more important than ever, and I look forward to helping both Maverick and our suite of artists pursue the best opportunities possible.”

Gardner joins Maverick from Capitol Music Group, where she most recently served as senior vice president of digital marketing and product, overseeing the digital division and digital marketing campaigns for the company’s artists. Throughout her career she has managed digital marketing, advertising, technology and web development for artists including Sam Smith, Beck, Disclosure, Troye Sivan, Niall Horan and Migos and worked with Katy Perry on last three albums; she also oversaw digital marketing for CMG labels including Astralwerks, Blue Note, Harvest, Motown and Virgin.

Gardner began her career in 2009 at Capitol Music Group as a coordinator in the digital division.