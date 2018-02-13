You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marty Allen, Comedian and Daytime T.V. Favorite, Dies at 95

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marty Allen Comedian Marty Allen, left, stands in the crunch of the crowd, giving away Susan B. Anthony silver dollars, on Wall and Nassau Streets in lower Manhattan, New York City. The give-away is part of a promotion for an Atlantic City, N.J., casino. A prize of 25,000 Anthony coins and a Cadillac Coupe de Ville will be given away to someone with the Social Security number matching nine consecutive numbers selected at the casino on Oct. 7Allen Giving Away Coins, New York, USA
CREDIT: Ray Howard/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Marty Allen, the bug-eyed comic who formed one half of the hit comedic duo Allen & Rossi, died Monday night in Las Vegas at age 95.

The Associated Press confirmed the news via his spokeswoman Candi Cazau, who said that he died from complications from pneumonia with his performing partner of 30 years and wife Karon Kate Blackwell at his side.

Allen was well-known for his catchphrase “hello dere.” His career began in the 1950s, when he worked as an opening act with partner Mitch DeWood for Sarah Vaughan, Eydie Gorme, and Nat King Cole. After their partnership ended, Allen joined up with Steve Rossi to form Allen & Rossi, with whom he found fame.

Allen & Rossi produced a number of hit comedy records and appeared 44 times on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” including the episode which also constituted the Beatles’ debut performance. Allen and Rossi parted ways in 1968, though they would continue to reunite for shows through the ’90s.

“Everyone remembers those shows with The Beatles, and they were great, but we appeared on all the shows,” Allen said in 2014. “There wasn’t a talk show on TV that didn’t want Allen & Rossi.”

Allen made hundreds of television appearances in the ’70s and ’80s in serious roles and daytime televison, beginning with a role in “The Big Valley” as Waldo Diefendorfer. He appeared regularly on the game show “Hollywood Squares,” as well as other game shows like “Password.”

After their marriage in 1984, Allen and Blackwell began teaming up to perform a musical comedy act around the country, landing gigs at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, the Southpoint Casino, and Palace Station. The couple performed through the new millennium, with sell-out shows in 2015.

A veteran of WWII, Allen participated in annual comedy tours of military hospitals under the “Hello Dere” moniker beginnig in 1968, and repeated the tour through 1972.

“It’s unbelievable to be 94 years old,” Marty Allen told a New York audience in 2016. “My wife says, ‘What do you want for your birthday?’ I told her, ‘An antique.’ So she framed my birth certificate.”

More Biz

  • Marty Allen Comedian Marty Allen, left,

    Marty Allen, Comedian and Daytime T.V. Favorite, Dies at 95

    Marty Allen, the bug-eyed comic who formed one half of the hit comedic duo Allen & Rossi, died Monday night in Las Vegas at age 95. The Associated Press confirmed the news via his spokeswoman Candi Cazau, who said that he died from complications from pneumonia with his performing partner of 30 years and wife Karon […]

  • Disney Resorts Raises Prices Ahead Openings

    Disney Resorts Raise Prices Ahead of Summer, 2019 Opening of New Attractions

    Marty Allen, the bug-eyed comic who formed one half of the hit comedic duo Allen & Rossi, died Monday night in Las Vegas at age 95. The Associated Press confirmed the news via his spokeswoman Candi Cazau, who said that he died from complications from pneumonia with his performing partner of 30 years and wife Karon […]

  • Eric Schneiderman

    New York Attorney General: David Glasser as Weinstein Co. CEO Is 'Unacceptable'

    Marty Allen, the bug-eyed comic who formed one half of the hit comedic duo Allen & Rossi, died Monday night in Las Vegas at age 95. The Associated Press confirmed the news via his spokeswoman Candi Cazau, who said that he died from complications from pneumonia with his performing partner of 30 years and wife Karon […]

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner

    Marty Allen, the bug-eyed comic who formed one half of the hit comedic duo Allen & Rossi, died Monday night in Las Vegas at age 95. The Associated Press confirmed the news via his spokeswoman Candi Cazau, who said that he died from complications from pneumonia with his performing partner of 30 years and wife Karon […]

  • Dan Cohen nonesuch records

    Nonesuch Records Names Dan Cohen VP of Marketing

    Marty Allen, the bug-eyed comic who formed one half of the hit comedic duo Allen & Rossi, died Monday night in Las Vegas at age 95. The Associated Press confirmed the news via his spokeswoman Candi Cazau, who said that he died from complications from pneumonia with his performing partner of 30 years and wife Karon […]

  • Peter Thiel

    Tech Billionaire Peter Thiel Drops Out of SXSW Panel on Gawker Controversy

    Marty Allen, the bug-eyed comic who formed one half of the hit comedic duo Allen & Rossi, died Monday night in Las Vegas at age 95. The Associated Press confirmed the news via his spokeswoman Candi Cazau, who said that he died from complications from pneumonia with his performing partner of 30 years and wife Karon […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad