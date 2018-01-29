Producer Mark Gordon to Head TV, Film, and Digital for Entertainment One, Gordon Co. Bought Out for $209 Million

Producer Mark Gordon has been named chief content officer for Entertainment One, the indie distributor that acquired 51% of his busy production banner in early 2015.

With Gordon’s elevation to president and chief content officer, eOne will buy out the remaining 49% of Mark Gordon Co. for $209 million. As part of the shuffle, longtime eOne TV chief John Moryaniss will step down after a period of transition. Steve Bertram, formerly co-president of film, TV, and digital, has been upped to president.

“Mark Gordon is one of the industry’s most accomplished film and television producers with a long track-record of success and commitment to putting talent first. Mark’s leadership over content creation across eOne underscores our vision to be the preeminent platform-agnostic content company in the world,” said eOne CEO Darren Throop. “Today’s transaction signals that we are focused on investing heavily in the best creative talent. This is where Mark shines and what we know he’ll continue to do well into the future with eOne and all of our resources fully behind him.”

More to come