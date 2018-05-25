Mario Batali’s Three Las Vegas Restaurants to Close Following Harassment Allegations

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Mario Batali, three of the celebrity chef’s restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip will close their doors this summer.

According to the Associated Press, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group partner Joe Bastianich announced the closures of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante, and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria at The Venetian and Palazzo hotels in a letter sent to nearly 300 workers. The three are set to shut down on July 27.

In the letter, Bastianich said the closures come at the decision of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns both hotels, to end its business relationship with Batali. Sands Corp. confirmed the news.

In December, Batali was accused by four women of inappropriate touching throughout a 20-year period, and this week, New York police confirmed an investigation into a woman’s claim that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005. The chef has apologized for his “past behavior,” but denied the assault, which the woman alleged on a “60 Minutes” special on Sunday.

Batali stepped down from his daily operations in his restaurants and was fired as a co-host of “The Chew” following the claims. On Wednesday, ABC announced that it would be canceling “The Chew” after seven seasons, to be replaced by a third afternoon hour of “Good Morning America.”

POPULAR ON VARIETY: