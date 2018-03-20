Man Dies After Getting Head Stuck in Birmingham Movie Theater Seat

A man died after lodging his head in the footrest of his electronic seat at a movie theater in Birmingham, U.K.

The accident occurred March 9 at a Vue cinema complex at the Star City entertainment complex. Vue International announced the man’s death a week later, on March 16.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the man had dropped his phone and was trying to retrieve it in between the theater’s Gold Class seats at the end of the film. The three Gold Class rooms at the complex offer a fully licensed car, and are only available to attendees over 18.

After he bent down, the reclining, electric seat’s footrest clamped down on the man’s head. He was attending the film with his partner, who reportedly became frantic as the man started to panic upon realizing he was stuck. Staff and other patrons at the cinema struggled to free him, but eventually broke him out of the entrapment.

The man suffered from cardiac arrest. After paramedics successfully restarted his heart, he was rushed to Heartlands Hospital, the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed to the Guardian.

Vue International said in a statement: “Following an incident which took place on Friday 9 March at our Birmingham cinema, we can confirm that a customer was taken to hospital that evening. We are saddened to learn that he passed away on Friday 16 March.”

The statement continues: “A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance.”

The Birmingham City Council has started a health and safety investigation, reports the Guardian.