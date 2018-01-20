How to Watch the Los Angeles Women’s March Online

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Los Angeles Women's March
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

A year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, activists will take to the streets of Los Angeles and other major cities on Saturday to participate in this year’s Women’s March.

The LA walk will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Women’s March LA page starting at 11 a.m. PT.

The march represents a peaceful protest for equality as women walk to end violence and protect reproductive and civil rights, among other issues. This year, the march will also focus on voter turnout and access ahead of elections in November 2018. In 2017, Women’s Marches took place in Washington, D.C., New York, London, and other cities around the world totaling several million people.

Actresses Viola Davis, Natalie Portman, and Eva Longoria will participate in the walk starting in downtown L.A. Kamala Harris will also make an appearance, and singers Andy Grammer and Keala Settle (“The Greatest Showman”) are set to perform.

Other speakers and performers include Laverne Cox, Scarlett Johansson, Allison Janney, Sarah Hyland, Larry Wilmore, Rachel Platten, Maxwell, and Andra Day. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will also perform with Melissa Etheridge.

The kick off begins at 8:30 a.m. in Pershing Square, and the march commences at 10 a.m. Last year, 750,000 people attended the L.A. march, including mayor Eric Garcetti.

More Biz

  • Los Angeles Women's March

    How to Watch the Los Angeles Women’s March Online

    A year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, activists will take to the streets of Los Angeles and other major cities on Saturday to participate in this year’s Women’s March. The LA walk will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Women’s March LA page starting at 11 a.m. PT. The march represents a peaceful protest […]

  • Lori Mccreary and Gary Lucchesi PGA

    How Harvey Weinstein Drove the PGA to Combat Sexual Harassment on Set

    A year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, activists will take to the streets of Los Angeles and other major cities on Saturday to participate in this year’s Women’s March. The LA walk will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Women’s March LA page starting at 11 a.m. PT. The march represents a peaceful protest […]

  • Bob Bakish, President and CEO of

    Viacom CEO Bob Bakish Earned $20.3 Million in 2017

    A year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, activists will take to the streets of Los Angeles and other major cities on Saturday to participate in this year’s Women’s March. The LA walk will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Women’s March LA page starting at 11 a.m. PT. The march represents a peaceful protest […]

  • Ross Levinson LA Times

    L.A. Times Publisher Placed on Unpaid Leave Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation

    A year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, activists will take to the streets of Los Angeles and other major cities on Saturday to participate in this year’s Women’s March. The LA walk will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Women’s March LA page starting at 11 a.m. PT. The march represents a peaceful protest […]

  • Time Warner

    Judge Indicates Shutdown Won't Delay AT&T-Time Warner Antitrust Case

    A year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, activists will take to the streets of Los Angeles and other major cities on Saturday to participate in this year’s Women’s March. The LA walk will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Women’s March LA page starting at 11 a.m. PT. The march represents a peaceful protest […]

  • LA Times building

    Los Angeles Times Newsroom Votes 248-44 in Favor of Unionization

    A year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, activists will take to the streets of Los Angeles and other major cities on Saturday to participate in this year’s Women’s March. The LA walk will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Women’s March LA page starting at 11 a.m. PT. The march represents a peaceful protest […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad