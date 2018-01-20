How to Watch the Los Angeles Women’s March Online

A year after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, activists will take to the streets of Los Angeles and other major cities on Saturday to participate in this year’s Women’s March.

The LA walk will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Women’s March LA page starting at 11 a.m. PT.

The march represents a peaceful protest for equality as women walk to end violence and protect reproductive and civil rights, among other issues. This year, the march will also focus on voter turnout and access ahead of elections in November 2018. In 2017, Women’s Marches took place in Washington, D.C., New York, London, and other cities around the world totaling several million people.

Actresses Viola Davis, Natalie Portman, and Eva Longoria will participate in the walk starting in downtown L.A. Kamala Harris will also make an appearance, and singers Andy Grammer and Keala Settle (“The Greatest Showman”) are set to perform.

Other speakers and performers include Laverne Cox, Scarlett Johansson, Allison Janney, Sarah Hyland, Larry Wilmore, Rachel Platten, Maxwell, and Andra Day. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will also perform with Melissa Etheridge.

The kick off begins at 8:30 a.m. in Pershing Square, and the march commences at 10 a.m. Last year, 750,000 people attended the L.A. march, including mayor Eric Garcetti.