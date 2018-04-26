Liz Morentin Named Head of Communications for Paradigm Talent Agency

PR veteran Liz Morentin has joined Paradigm Talent Agency as head of communications.

Morentin will serve as Paradigm’s exec VP of communications, reporting to agency CEO Sam Gores. She will oversee all communications and serve as part of Paradigm’s senior management team.

“Liz has a proven track record of leading strategic campaigns within multiple disciplines of entertainment and a strong understanding of artistic, corporate and communications culture,” Gores said. “She is a highly experienced executive who will ensure that the Paradigm story is delivered in a consistent and thoughtful way, and we are fortunate to have her lead our communications efforts at this very dynamic time for our company.”

Morentin comes to Paradigm after recently working as exec VP of media and communications for Warner Bros. Records and as senior VP of communications and marketing at Dick Clark Prods.

“Sam and his senior leadership have built one of the world’s leading talent agencies by curating one of the most passionate teams in the business, who all thrive on bringing an artist’s vision to life. The energy is amazing, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with this team and the incredible family of talent that drives the company,” said Morentin.

Paradigm has been without a dedicated PR executive since Mia Ammer exited the agency for a post at Paramount Pictures in January.