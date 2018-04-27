Live Nation Concerts Expands Regional Team in New York

Live Nation Entertainment announced today that it will further expand the leadership for its U.S. Concerts division in New York, as the company continues to grow its businesses and annual concert events in the region.

Anthony Makes has joined Live Nation’s U.S. Concerts division as President of New York and will lead the company’s continued expansion in the market and will further develop their concert promotions and event bookings, according to the announcement. A New York City native, Makes most recently served as a lead promoter for Bowery Presents, where he’d worked for over a decade. He will report to Alan Ostfield, President of U.S. Concerts, North Atlantic Region.

As part of the expansion, Live Nation’s longtime booker Jason Miller is being named Executive Vice President and will work closely with Makes to oversee booking and continue attracting top talent.

“Anthony brings significant industry experience from his 25-year career in music,” said Ostfield. “With their combined knowledge of New York and strong relationships within the industry, Anthony and Jason will be unstoppable as we continue working to expand our annual concert events and venue platform.”

“I am honored to join Live Nation and its local New York team and begin using my experience and focusing my efforts to further the company’s premiere booking, production, and promotion capabilities,” said Makes.

Live Nation’s venues in the city include Irving Plaza, Gramercy Theatre, Warsaw, Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk, as well as recent additions Mercury Lounge and Bowery Ballroom, which joined the Live Nation umbrella in December through the company’s partnership with Mercury East Presents. It also also oversees the Governor’s Ball festival and this summer it will exclusively program the Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series in the Seaport District.