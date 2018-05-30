Lionsgate Buys Majority Stake in 3 Arts Entertainment

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Jon Feltheimer
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Lionsgate has taken a majority stake in management-production powerhouse 3 Arts Entertainment, a deal that reflects in the entertainment industry’s push to marry premium content providers with global distribution assets.

Lionsgate said 3 Arts would continue to be led by partners Erwin Stoff, Howard Klein, Michael Rotenberg, Molly Madden, Dave Becky, David Miner, and Nick Frenkel. The company was founded in 1991 by Stoff, Klein and Rotenberg.

“We’re excited to be partnering with a best-in-class talent management company that shares our entrepreneurial culture and vision for the future,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “This deal checks all the boxes – a strategic and accretive transaction for our shareholders and a win/win partnership for both companies.  It enables us to deepen our already successful relationship with 3 Arts and allows them to offer a richer palette of opportunities to their clients.”

  Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Buys Majority Stake in 3 Arts Entertainment

  Fox Sets Shareholder Vote on Disney

    Fox Sets Shareholder Vote on Disney Sale

  Roseanne PaleyLive

    Roseanne Barr Returns to Twitter: 'Don't Feel Sorry For Me'

  James Murdoch

    James Murdoch on 'Roseanne' Cancellation: 'You Have to Make the Right Call'

  Shari Redstone

    Shari Redstone Suggests Willingness to Sell Family Business Amid CBS Legal War

  Roseanne revival

    ABC Ignored Roseanne Barr's Racism at Its Own Peril (Column)

  Dana Walden and Gary Newman

    Four Major Questions Facing Comcast's Bid for Fox

