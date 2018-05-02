Lil Wayne Signs With CAA

Veteran rapper Lil Wayne has signed with Creative Artists Agency, according to a brief statement from the company. He continues to be represented by attorney Ron Sweeney.

The MC has been tied up in a years-long and often bitter legal battle with Cash Money Records, which is co-owned by his former mentor Birdman (Bryan Williams), although photos in the past few months that seem to indicate the pair are at least occasionally on good personal terms. Wayne’s “Tha Carter V” album has been held up by the dispute for more than three years, although he has released mixtapes and made multiple live appearances and guest spots on other artists’ songs in that time. He has also suffered a series of seizures that has caused cancellations of some concerts and a full-scale death scare in 2013, although he has claimed that they are due to epilepsy. “This isn’t my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I’ve had a bunch of seizures, y’all just never hear about them,” he said in 2013.

He continues to tour regularly and has upcoming appearances scheduled for tomorrow at the Derby Soundstage 2018 at the Broadbent Arena in Louisville, Ky.; Friday at OTR Live in Cincinnati; June 10 at the annual Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ; and at Seattle’s Bumbershoot Festival over Labor Day weekend. Also, at the Neon Desert festival in El Paso, TX. over Memorial Day weekend, he is filling in for Cardi B, who cancelled her set due to her pregnancy.