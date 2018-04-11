Leslie Moonves Under Pressure at CBS Amid Rumors of Pending Shakeup by Shari Redstone

CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves is under increasing pressure amid growing speculation that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone is considering implementing shakeup of the CBS board and his ouster.

CBS issued a statement in response to a CNBC report early Wednesday suggesting that Moonves will be forced out if CBS and Viacom cannot come to terms on a merger agreement. The wrangling between CBS and Viacom on merger talks urged by Redstone has led to major tension between Moonves, the longtime leader of CBS, and Redstone, president of National Amusements, which controls CBS and Viacom.

“The industry and the marketplace know Leslie Moonves’ record and we think it speaks for itself,” CBS said in a statement.

CBS shares were down about 3% in early trading Wednesday. Viacom was down about 1%.

More to come