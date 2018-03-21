Lenore Kinder to Join Paradigm’s Nashville Office

Veteran concert promoter Lenore Kinder is joining Paradigm Talent Agency’s Nashville office as an agent, starting April 2, the company announced today. Kinder joins after a decade at AEG Presents, where she worked with Imagine Dragons, Adele and Mumford & Sons, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and many others. She won the Rising Star award at last month’s Pollstar Awards, and the 2017 ACM Award for Talent Buyer of the Year.

“I’m thrilled to start a new chapter of my career at Paradigm,” Kinder says. “The last decade in the industry has prepped me to take my love for artist development to the next level. The office in Nashville has captured lightning in a bottle and I’m honored to join their team.”

“We’re ecstatic to have Lenore joining us,” says Paradigm Nashville office head Jonathan Levine. “In addition to being one of the most respected promoters in the business, with a knack for discovering and nurturing great talent, Lenore’s energy and passion are boundless. So too is her commitment to quality and attention to detail.”

Paradigm CEO Sam Gores says, “As we continue to forge our own path as a company and stake our claim as the most progressive agency in Nashville, it’s uniquely talented people like Lenore Kinder that will enhance our outstanding team and help bring that vision to life.”