LAPD Submits Three Harvey Weinstein Sex Cases to District Attorney

The LAPD has submitted three sexual abuse cases against Harvey Weinstein to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office for possible charges, a spokesman said Thursday.

No details of the allegations were released. The LAPD has previously acknowledged that it was investigating a claim that Weinstein raped an Italian model at a hotel in 2013. The LAPD also said it was investigating an allegation that Weinstein committed “lewd acts” in 2015.

The LAPD submitted the three cases on Feb. 1. The D.A.’s office can choose to file a case or decline to prosecute, but it may also request additional investigation or refer cases to the city attorney’s office for possible misdemeanor prosecution.

The D.A.’s office is also considering two other cases against Weinstein that were submitted by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

In November, the office launched a sexual abuse “task force” of veteran prosecutors to evaluate cases arising from the Weinstein scandal. In addition to the five Weinstein cases, the office is also evaluating five cases involving director James Toback — three from Beverly Hills and two from the LAPD.

In California, the statute of limitations for most sexual assaults is 10 years.

Weinstein is also facing criminal investigations in New York and London.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.