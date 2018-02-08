You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

LAPD Submits Three Harvey Weinstein Sex Cases to District Attorney

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

The LAPD has submitted three sexual abuse cases against Harvey Weinstein to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office for possible charges, a spokesman said Thursday.

No details of the allegations were released. The LAPD has previously acknowledged that it was investigating a claim that Weinstein raped an Italian model at a hotel in 2013. The LAPD also said it was investigating an allegation that Weinstein committed “lewd acts” in 2015.

The LAPD submitted the three cases on Feb. 1. The D.A.’s office can choose to file a case or decline to prosecute, but it may also request additional investigation or refer cases to the city attorney’s office for possible misdemeanor prosecution.

The D.A.’s office is also considering two other cases against Weinstein that were submitted by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

In November, the office launched a sexual abuse “task force” of veteran prosecutors to evaluate cases arising from the Weinstein scandal. In addition to the five Weinstein cases, the office is also evaluating five cases involving director James Toback — three from Beverly Hills and two from the LAPD.

In California, the statute of limitations for most sexual assaults is 10 years.

Weinstein is also facing criminal investigations in New York and London.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

  • Harvey Weinstein

    LAPD Submits Three Harvey Weinstein Sex Cases to District Attorney

  • WGA Awards 2018 Honorees

    Writers Guild Honors Seasoned Vets and Industry Newcomers

  • WGA West president David A Goodman

    WGA Leadership Seeks to Boost Morale, Reinforce Solidarity and Increase Diversity

  • Vice Restructures U.K.-Based Operation with Hires,

    Vice Shakes Up U.K.-Based Operation, Announces New Hires and Layoffs (EXCLUSIVE)

  • amfAR Inspiration Gala,

    Kenneth Cole Resigns as amfAR Chairman Amid Controversy Over Harvey Weinstein Deal

  • Seth Faber Donna Grecco

    Primary Wave Music Promotes Seth Faber and Donna Grecco

  • Viacom Q1 Profit Boosted by Tax

    Viacom Q1 Revenue Falls, but CEO Projects Better Performance Ahead

