Abigail Disney, Killer Content Partner to Launch Female-Led Level Forward Studio

“The best stories are birthed from the authentic experiences of the people who tell them,” said Disney. “Level Forward is committed to the vision of unlocking and amplifying storytelling from all corners and perspectives.”

Disney is working with Killer Content CEO Adrienne Becker in assembling the venture, which expects to unveil its first round of creative partners at the Sundance Film Festival next week. Level Forward will assume the assets of Killer Content, which include the respected indie film company Killer Films, headed by Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.

Plans for Level Forward came together during the past few months as Killer Content, Disney, the New York Women’s Foundation and others banded together to field a bid for the Weinstein Co.

Weinstein Co. went on the block after the company’s fortunes were torpedoed last fall by the cascade of sexual assault and harassment allegations leveled against co-founder Harvey Weinstein by dozens of women going back decades.

“Level Forward” was the moniker that Killer Content and partners came up with to describe the vision for building a new company with the assets of Weinstein Co. Now that it appears Weinstein Co. is heading toward a deal with a rival investor group led by Maria Contreras-Sweet, the Level Forward partners decided to move forward with their vision as a wholly startup venture. The name refers to the goal of leveling the playing field for women and others who have been at a disadvantage in the traditional Hollywood system, and moving forward into a more equitable marketplace for content.