Kevin Hart to Keynote at Variety’s Massive: The Entertainment Marketing Summit

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will be a keynote speaker at Variety‘s annual Massive: The Entertainment Marketing Summit, which is presented by Deloitte and will take place at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center on March 21.

Hart will be speaking at the conference about his power to engage audiences with multi-plaform storytelling, including his recently launched online comedy platform LOL Network. Hart last starred in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and will next star in “Night School,” which he co-wrote and produced under his Hartbeat Productions banner for Universal. He released a best-selling memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons,” in 2017 and is currently on his global stand-up “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,” which hits over 115 cities in 2018.

Other presentations will be led by film and TV chief marketing officers from Amazon Studios, Fox, Warner Bros., Sony, ABC, Turner, Hulu, and more on topics that include building an entertainment franchise, resonating with the hashtag generation, targeted marketing at scale, and creating an iconic brand.

“In this ultra-competitive and fractured media landscape, marketers need to innovate their campaigns to best engage with today’s multi-platform audiences,” said Variety group publisher and CRO Michelle Sobrino Stearns. “Massive will serve as the perfect destination to hear strategies to succeed now and into the future.”