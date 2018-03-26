Fire at Russian Shopping Mall Claims Dozens of Lives

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry photo, smoke rises above a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia. At least three children and a woman have died in a fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of KemerovoRussia Fire, Kemerovo, Russian Federation - 25 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A fire that engulfed a shopping center complex in the Russian town of Kemerovo has claimed 64 lives, with at least nine children among the dead, according to the latest reports. Several people are still missing, and at least 11 have been hospitalized.

The fire started during a busy Sunday afternoon at the Winter Cherry complex in Siberia, which houses cinemas, shops, bowling alleys, an ice rink and a petting zoo. The roof of the cinemas reportedly collapsed as the fire took hold and swept through the mall’s upper floors.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but it reignited and emergency services struggled to reach the upper parts of the complex because of the collapsed roof, Reuters reported.

Local reports suggest that the center’s fire alarms did not go off as smoke filled parts of the facility. Pictures showed people jumping from the top floor to escape the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but early suspicions focused on a possible electrical fault. The manager of the firm that owns the center and three others have been held for questioning, Russian authorities said.

Kemerovo is a coal-mining town 2,200 miles east of Moscow. The Winter Cherry center opened in 2013.

More Biz

  • In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

    Fire at Russian Shopping Mall Claims Dozens of Lives

    A fire that engulfed a shopping center complex in the Russian town of Kemerovo has claimed 64 lives, with at least nine children among the dead, according to the latest reports. Several people are still missing, and at least 11 have been hospitalized. The fire started during a busy Sunday afternoon at the Winter Cherry complex […]

  • Arnon Milchan

    'Rules Don't Apply' Investors Accuse Arnon Milchan of Fraud

    A fire that engulfed a shopping center complex in the Russian town of Kemerovo has claimed 64 lives, with at least nine children among the dead, according to the latest reports. Several people are still missing, and at least 11 have been hospitalized. The fire started during a busy Sunday afternoon at the Winter Cherry complex […]

  • RespectAbility Launches 'The Hollywood Disability Toolkit'

    RespectAbility Launches 'The Hollywood Disability Toolkit' to Promote Inclusion

    A fire that engulfed a shopping center complex in the Russian town of Kemerovo has claimed 64 lives, with at least nine children among the dead, according to the latest reports. Several people are still missing, and at least 11 have been hospitalized. The fire started during a busy Sunday afternoon at the Winter Cherry complex […]

  • French police and firefighters secure the

    At Least Three People Killed in Gun Attack and Hostage Crisis in Southern France

    A fire that engulfed a shopping center complex in the Russian town of Kemerovo has claimed 64 lives, with at least nine children among the dead, according to the latest reports. Several people are still missing, and at least 11 have been hospitalized. The fire started during a busy Sunday afternoon at the Winter Cherry complex […]

  • Emerald Media Pays $80 Million for

    Emerald Media Pays $80 Million for Stake in Global Sports Commerce

    A fire that engulfed a shopping center complex in the Russian town of Kemerovo has claimed 64 lives, with at least nine children among the dead, according to the latest reports. Several people are still missing, and at least 11 have been hospitalized. The fire started during a busy Sunday afternoon at the Winter Cherry complex […]

  • Anton Yelchin Death

    Anton Yelchin's Family Reaches Settlement With Automaker

    A fire that engulfed a shopping center complex in the Russian town of Kemerovo has claimed 64 lives, with at least nine children among the dead, according to the latest reports. Several people are still missing, and at least 11 have been hospitalized. The fire started during a busy Sunday afternoon at the Winter Cherry complex […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad