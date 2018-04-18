You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kelsea Ballerini Parts Ways With Manager Fletcher Foster

CREDIT: Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini has parted ways with manager Fletcher Foster and Iconic Entertainment, a rep for the singer confirmed to Variety.

