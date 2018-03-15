Kat Rosenfield to Co-Write Audible Stan Lee Project (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The team behind Stan Lee’s upcoming long-form audiobook has just added another member — author Kat Rosenfield.

Rosenfield signed on to co-write the Audible Stan Lee project, which will be set in an original universe conceived by Lee, Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert.

“I have been fortunate to collaborate with incredible writers, creators, and artists throughout my career, and I am excited to add Kat Rosenfield to this exclusive company in creating this amazing audio event. Nuff’ said!” Lee, POW! Ent.’s chief creative officer, says.

Rosenfield began working with the team last fall to develop the story, which is being described as “‘Mr. Robot’ set in a John Hughes world.'”

“I’m thrilled to be part of the team that’s bringing Stan Lee’s new universe to audio. This classic storytelling medium is the perfect fit for a rich, immersive narrative about how technology both connects and divides us. I can’t wait for people to hear it!” Rosenfield says.

David Blum, the editor-in-chief at Audible Originals, shares that the company is “very excited” to have Rosenfield join this project, which is being specifically written for the audio format.

“As a beloved author of strong female characters, we’re thrilled to have her as part of this project,” Blum says.

Rosenfield the an Edgar-nominated author of “Amelia Anne is Dead and Gone” and “Inland.” She is also a former reporter for MTV News. Her work has appeared in Vulture, Entertainment Weekly, US Weekly and Playboy.

Foundry Literary + Media’s Yfat Reiss Gendell reps the partnership formed between POW! Entertainment, Silbert’s Origin Story Entertainment and Lieberman to develop this new universe of stories.

