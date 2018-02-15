Kanye West Settles $10 Million ‘Saint Pablo’ Tour Lawsuit

Kanye West and Lloyd’s of London, the insurers of his 2016 “Saint Pablo” tour, have “amicably resolved” his $10 million lawsuit over cancelled dates, according to multiple media reports. A California judge dismissed the case Wednesday after requests by lawyers from both parties.

Howard King, the attorney representing West’s touring company in the suit, told Rolling Stone that “the dispute has been amicably resolved”; while Lloyd’s did not respond to requests for comment, a TMZ report claims West was paid “most of what [he] was due under the policy.”

West cancelled the last 21 dates of the extremely costly tour — which featured a “floating stage” suspended from venues’ ceilings upon which he performed — in November 2016 after he was hospitalized in Los Angeles for psychiatric evaluation. West’s behavior during the tour had been erratic and included several pro-Donald Trump onstage comments as well as his abrupt departure from the stage during New York’s Panorama Festival when he learned that his wife Kim Kardashian had been robbed in Paris.

Lloyd’s refused to cover the expense of the cancelled dates, alleging West had used marijuana and cited a clause in the contract concerning alcohol and drug use. West sued the company in August, citing his hospitalization, which lasted eight days and concluded that he could not continue with the tour. Lloyd’s countersued several weeks later, claiming that the reasons for the tour’s cancellation were “not beyond [West’s] control,” and denied his insurance claim.