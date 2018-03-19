Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Luke Bryan, More Join Verizon’s Rewards Program for Fan ‘Experiences’

Verizon is celebrating a big 2017 by announcing its customer rewards program, Verizon Up, will offer music experiences with Justin Timberlake, Luke Bryan, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Rae Sremmurd, Daya, Skylar Grey, Rich The Kid, Kali Uchis and X Ambassadors throughout the year.

Throughout current or forthcoming tours by Timberlake, Bryan, Maroon 5 Lovato, all Verizon Up members will have access to a Verizon Up Members Lane that provides early and expedited venue entry. Ticket winners will be given a “special up-close experience” within the Verizon Up Members section, including a limited number of VIP meet-and-greet opportunities available at select shows.

“My favorite part of being on tour is getting to see my fans up close and give them a night they won’t forget,” said Justin Timberlake. “When Verizon approached me with the opportunity to thank them by providing special access to my tour, I couldn’t pass it up.”

“Our customers do business with Verizon because we continue to provide the nation’s most reliable network and the unwavering customer experiences they have come to expect,” said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon. “Now it’s our turn to say thank you to them through experiences that will bring them closer to some of the biggest tours and names in music today. Music is a passion we know our customers share, and makes a great addition to the extensive line up of live sports experiences we also offer.”

“My fans are the most loyal around and I couldn’t be more thankful for them,” said Luke Bryan. “Working with Verizon to help them thank their customers while also offering my fans a great experience throughout my tour makes this a great partnership.”

In addition, Verizon Up members will have a chance to meet Interscope Records recording artists Rae Sremmurd, Daya, Skylar Grey, Rich The Kid, Kali Uchis and X Ambassadors at intimate events ranging from private dinners to closed studio sessions and additional experiences designed specifically for each of the musicians and their fans. Members will also have access to the artists’ shows throughout the year.