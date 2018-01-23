You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Judge Judy’ Faces $4.75 Million Lawsuit Over Sale of Show’s Library

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Judge Judy CBS series
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Judge Judy Sheindlin scored a monster payday last year, when she sold her show’s library to CBS for a reported $95 million to $100 million.

Now TV’s highest-paid performer is being sued for allegedly withholding a portion of the proceeds — $4.75 million — from two producers who helped launch the program more than two decades ago.

The producers, Kaye Switzer and Sandi Spreckman, have been to court several times before to enforce their rights to the program. The issue even went to trial in 2000, and has been subject to various settlements.

The controversy has now outlived Spreckman, who died in 2009. On Friday, Switzer and Spreckman’s estate filed suit in L.A. Superior Court, alleging they were denied their rightful 5% stake in the sale of the library last year.

Sheindlin obtained the rights to the library in an earlier negotiation with Big Ticket Entertainment and CBS. Sheinlin shopped the rights around before selling the library back to CBS for the reported $95 million.

The lawsuit names Sheinlin, Big Ticket and CBS as defendants, and seeks to recover the $4.75 million from them.

Richard Lawrence, who served as the agent for Switzer and Spreckman, also has a pending lawsuit. He contends that his share of the proceeds of the show dried up after 2010 because CBS and Big Ticket awarded Sheindlin an absurdly generous salary.

Judge Judy by gmaddaus on Scribd

More Biz

  • Judge Judy CBS series

    'Judge Judy' Faces $4.75 Million Lawsuit Over Sale of Show's Library

    Judge Judy Sheindlin scored a monster payday last year, when she sold her show’s library to CBS for a reported $95 million to $100 million. Now TV’s highest-paid performer is being sued for allegedly withholding a portion of the proceeds — $4.75 million — from two producers who helped launch the program more than two […]

  • The Rose Bette Midler

    Bette Midler Film 'The Rose' to Be Adapted On Broadway

    Judge Judy Sheindlin scored a monster payday last year, when she sold her show’s library to CBS for a reported $95 million to $100 million. Now TV’s highest-paid performer is being sued for allegedly withholding a portion of the proceeds — $4.75 million — from two producers who helped launch the program more than two […]

  • John Conboy and Donna MillsArchive PhotosJune

    John Conboy, Producer of 'The Young and the Restless,' 'Guiding Light,' Dies at 83

    Judge Judy Sheindlin scored a monster payday last year, when she sold her show’s library to CBS for a reported $95 million to $100 million. Now TV’s highest-paid performer is being sued for allegedly withholding a portion of the proceeds — $4.75 million — from two producers who helped launch the program more than two […]

  • Bill Cosby to Hold Comedy Show

    Bill Cosby Announces Comedy Show Ahead of Sexual Assault Retrial

    Judge Judy Sheindlin scored a monster payday last year, when she sold her show’s library to CBS for a reported $95 million to $100 million. Now TV’s highest-paid performer is being sued for allegedly withholding a portion of the proceeds — $4.75 million — from two producers who helped launch the program more than two […]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    Childish Gambino Signs With RCA, New Music on the Way

    Judge Judy Sheindlin scored a monster payday last year, when she sold her show’s library to CBS for a reported $95 million to $100 million. Now TV’s highest-paid performer is being sued for allegedly withholding a portion of the proceeds — $4.75 million — from two producers who helped launch the program more than two […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad