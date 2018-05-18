Judge Dismisses Andrea Tantaros Wiretapping Suit Against Fox News

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Andrea Tantaros, alleging that she was surveilled and sexually harassed while working as a co-host at Fox News.

Tantaros, who appeared on “The Five,” alleged that Roger Ailes used hidden cameras to spy on her and other Fox employees while they changed clothes. She also claimed that the network hacked her computer, spied on her, and had her followed in retaliation for complaints of pervasive sexual harassment.

Judge George Daniels dismissed the suit on Friday, ruling that she had failed to substantiate her assertions.

“Plaintiff’s amended complaint is based primarily on speculation and conjecture,” the judge wrote. “Moreover, she fails to adequately make out the basic elements of her claims.”

Daniels held that Tantaros had not shown that her computer was actually hacked, only that Fox News had the capability to monitor her computer. She also failed to show that Ailes, the late former CEO of the network, had actually monitored her while she was changing.

“Plaintiff pleads no facts to support this belief, much less ones to make her unsubstantiated allegations rise ‘above the speculative level,'” Daniels wrote.

Daniels also found Tantaros’ claims that she was followed by Fox News security to be lacking.

“Plaintiff’s sole allegation with respect to physical surveillance is that she observed black SUVs driving by and parked outside her New York City residence and her vacation home, and that on one occasion she recognized one of the drivers as a member of Ailes’ personal security detail,” he wrote. “Plaintiff does not allege that either the individual she recognized from Ailes’ security detail, or any other driver of a black SUV, intercepted a wire, electronic or oral communication of hers, as is required under the Wiretap Act.”