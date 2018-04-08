Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for First Lady Jokes, Attempts to End Hannity Feud

Jimmy Kimmel has attempted to put an end to his feud with Sean Hannity that was sparked last week after he made jokes about First Lady Melania Trump.

Kimmel posted a statement to Twitter in which he apologizes for the jokes, which, he wrote, he “still believe[s] to be a silly aside referencing our First Lady’s accent.”

“Mrs. Trump certainly has enough to worry about without being used as a prop to increase TV ratings,” he wrote. Whether he was referring to his own ratings, Sean Hannity’s, or both, is unclear.

Hannity responded shortly after the statement was posted, saying he’d have a “full and comprehensive” response on Monday’s “Hannity.”

Just had this pop up. I am at a tournament with my daughter. I’ll have a full and comprehensive response tomorrow on Hannity. 9 EST FOX. pic.twitter.com/JLdZDa07BI — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 8, 2018

Kimmel also apologized to the gay community for a joke aimed at Hannity, in which he asked, “When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle?”

“By lampooning Sean Hannity’s deference to the President, I most certainly did not intend to belittle or upset members of the gay community and to those who took offense, I apologize,” the tweet reads.

Kimmel admitted that while he did “have fun with our back and forth, after some thought I realize that the level of vitriol (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to our country.” He also touched on “vile attacks” against his wife and “wishes for death” on his infant son that he had received as a result of the exchange, and expressed hope that the instigators would “give their words and actions thought.”

The statement wasn’t without some tongue in cheek humor, however, as Kimmel added that he hoped Hannity would “continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies and that he will triumph in his heroic battle against sexual harassment and perversion.”

The snafu went off the rails last week after Hannity called Kimmel an “ass clown” on his show for the First Lady jokes. Kimmel responded in kind on his Thursday night episode, to which Hannity retaliated by posting clips of Kimmel in blackface and grabbing his crotch that were aired as part of Comedy Central’s “The Man Show.” Hannity added, in a reference to Disney CEO Bob Iger, “Game on….. Oh ask the boss @Disney Bob about the conversation we had about you. Best Sean #pervertkimmel”

Read the full tweet below.