Jennifer Lawrence Isn’t Sure if She’ll Speak to Ryan Seacrest on Oscars Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence is conflicted over whether she will do an interview with Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars following recent sexual harassment allegations against the E! host.

In an interview with “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday, the actress said she doesn’t “know about the Ryan Seacrest thing” when the host asked if she would do an interview with E! on Sunday’s red carpet.

“I think it is scary, you know. He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know,” Lawrence said. “I don’t know… that is where this stuff gets tricky.”

She added that if she did choose to skip Seacrest, he wouldn’t be the only journalist she didn’t talk to, as “there are already outlets that I’m just like, ‘Nah,’ so it wouldn’t be that big of a deal.”

“I can’t imagine him being sexual,” the “Red Sparrow” star said in response to the recently resurfaced allegations, with Seacrest’s former stylist telling Variety this week about the years she spent allegedly being harassed him. The stylist, Suzie Hardy, detailed multiple instances of abuse by Seacrest — grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, groping her genitals, and at one point slapping her buttocks so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later.

Seacrest has repeatedly denied the allegations and E! found insufficient evidence in an investigation into the claims earlier this year.

Along with the Seacrest allegations, Lawrence also expressed other concerns with E! during the interview following Catt Sadler’s decision to leave the network over pay inequality with host Jason Kennedy.

“They aren’t bringing another co-star up. I have noticed that they keep cycling these women and I am going… ‘is that so you don’t have to pay another woman equally to Jason?’ Is this just a way to still maintain that you are not paying women equally?” she said. She also talked about having an issue with “Fashion Police,” where “they were just mean about people’s bodies, things you shouldn’t say.”