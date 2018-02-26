You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Lawrence ‘Wanted to Kill’ Harvey Weinstein After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In a new interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her reaction when she first heard the sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

“What he was did was criminal and deplorable and when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him,” she told CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker. “The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives. I want to see him in jail.”

The former Hollywood mogul has been accused by numerous women of rape, sexual harassment, and abuse, and his attorneys recently quoted Lawrence in his defense against a class-action sexual harassment lawsuit, saying that Lawrence and Meryl Streep had stated that Weinstein never harassed them.

In response, Lawrence said in a statement, “Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop.”

The actresses added, “For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time’s up.” Weinstein later apologized to the two actresses for including them in the suit.

In the “60 Minutes” interview, which aired Sunday, Lawrence also discussed pay inequity in Hollywood and dropping out of school at 14 to become an actress.

