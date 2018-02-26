Jenna Andrews Named A&R Consultant for Records Label

Vocal producer/songwriter/arranger Jenna Andrews has joined Barry Weiss’ Records label as an exclusive A&R consultant, based in both New York and Los Angeles. She has been working closely with artists such as Noah Cyrus and “Nashville” star Lennon Stella along with Columbia Records signing, 18-year-old Minneapolis singer/songwriter Julia Brennan.

The Calgary, Alberta native began her musical and songwriting career in Vancouver where she was discovered by manager Chris Smith (Alessia Cara, Nelly Furtado), who signed her as a recording artist to Island Def Jam. After an EP release and a period of writing and recording, she made the decision to switch gears from a performer to songwriter, signing first with Songs Music Publishing (where she met her current fiancé, newly appointed Columbia Records chairman/CEO Ron Perry), then Sony/ATV. She has worked with Drake, Dua Lipa, Tori Kelly, Jessie J, Majid Jordan and Jennifer Lopez as well as producers Doc McKinney, Noah 40 Shebib, Diplo, DJ Mustard, Max Martin and Stargate, among others.

CMT’s “Nashville” star Stella is the first artist that Andrews has signed to the Records label, working with her since she became a solo after leaving Lennon & Maisy, and is currently in the studio recording songs for her upcoming album. Records was established in partnership with Songs Music Publishing, which was recently sold to Kobalt for a reported $150 million; Records is now a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment.

“Because I’ve been an artist myself, I understand how these things work,” said Andrews. “I enjoy working with an artist from start to finish, where I can help them achieve their creative and professional goals by enabling them to tap into, and actualize, that vision.”

Commented Records partner/co-founder Weiss, “I have been extremely impressed with Jenna since meeting her as an artist at Island [Def Jam] Records several years ago. Having been re-introduced to her as a songwriter, vocal producer and all-around creative talent, I felt that it was really important and timely to get her more involved at Records as an A&R consultant and look forward to having her as a part of our young company’s continuing development.”