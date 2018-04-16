Veteran Sports Agent Jay Danzi Joins WME as Partner

Longtime sports agent Jay Danzi is joining WME as a partner, bringing along his star client, golfer Jordan Spieth.

Danzi, formerly chief operating officer of Lagardere Sports, will remain based in Dallas. Spieth will be represented by both WME and IMG, who are agency siblings under the Endeavor umbrella. Joining Danzi at WME will be his agency associates Jordan Lewites and Laura Moses.

“Jordan, my team and I are excited about joining forces with everyone at WME, IMG and the broader Endeavor network,” said Danzi. “Their incredible expertise and resources will help us navigate the ever-evolving media landscape and allow us to continue advancing Jordan’s highly respected brand, especially in non-traditional avenues.”

Danzi will continue to steer Spieth’s career and focus on golf and consulting clients. He’ll also be tasked with developing business prospects across Endeavor’s growing pipeline of companies ranging from Miss Universe to the Professional Bull Riders to UFC.

“Jordan is a world-class talent, and we’re excited to welcome him to the family,” said Patrick Whitesell, Endeavor’s executive chairman. “When you look at what he and Jay have already accomplished and consider WME and IMG’s ability to amplify Jordan’s reach across entertainment and sports, the possibilities are endless. Additionally, in adding Jay and his team of creative, strategic executives to the fold, we’re increasing our expertise across brand strategy, sales, talent management and corporate consulting.”

Danzi had been with Lagardere since 2013. Before that he worked for Forefront Sports Group and Wasserman Media Group. Earlier in his career, he served as head of golf recruiting for IMG.

Spieth is a fast-rising star in the golf world who has a number of major wins under his belt and came in No. 3 at this year’s Masters Tournament.

(Pictured: Jay Danzi and Jordan Spieth)