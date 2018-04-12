Janice Dickinson Tells Jury that Bill Cosby Raped Her in 1982

In day four of Bill Cosby’s retrial for accusations of sexual assault, supermodel and reality TV star Janice Dickinson took the stand in suburban Philadelphia on Thursday to testify against the comedian.

According to USA Today, Dickinson told the jury that Cosby raped her in 1982 when she was 27, after he gave her a pill he claimed would help her with menstrual cramps. She revealed that she was “rendered motionless” after taking the pill, as Cosby got on top of her in his hotel room in Lake Tahoe, Calif. When she woke up the next day, she noticed semen between her legs, Dickinson says.

“Do you want to explain what happened last night, because that wasn’t cool,” Dickinson told Cosby at the time, according to her testimony, CNN reported.

“I wanted to hit him, I wanted to punch him in the face. I can remember feeling anger, disgust, and ashamed,” she said.

Dickinson is the fourth “prior bad acts” witness to testify in Montgomery County court against Cosby, 80, in his trial on three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

While the criminal charges deal solely with Cosby’s actions toward Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who says Cosby drugged and then assaulted her at his home in January 2004, prosecutors are allowed to seek testimony from up to five other women. The prosecution claims that these “prior bad acts” witnesses demonstrate a pattern of Cosby’s behavior of misconduct.

Related Bill Cosby Accuser Calls Him a 'Serial Rapist' on the Witness Stand Bill Cosby Retrial: Another Victim Takes the Stand to Describe Entertainer Forcing Himself on Her

On Tuesday, Bill Cosby’s defense lawyer derided Constand as a “so-called victim” and con artist who “milked him” out of more than $3 million — and said it was Cosby who was the real victim of a scam to get money out of him, Variety reported.

“This man deserves some vindication in this case because the case is nonsense,” Los Angeles defense lawyer Tom Mesereau told the jury.

Heidi Thomas, Chelan Lasha, and Janice Baker-Kinney have also testified in the retrial, each delineating that Cosby gave them drugs or wine and then assaulted them in separate incidents in 1984, 1986, and 1982, respectively.

Mesereau’s strategy in cross-examination has been to point out inconsistencies in the witness’ stories. In Mesereau’s opening statements, he called the prosecution’s strategy a “prosecution by distraction” because they did not have enough evidence in Constand’s case.

“When you don’t have a case, you have to fill the time with something else,” Mesereau said. “Remember my words as you listen to the people testify.”

Cosby’s first trial ended in June when another jury deadlocked on all the charges after more than 50 hours of deliberations. Cosby has pleaded not guilty and contends that their sexual contact was consensual.