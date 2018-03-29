Jack Antonoff Says He’s Asked His Label, RCA, to Drop R. Kelly ‘A Number of Times’

In the wake of a new round of sexual-abuse allegations against R. Kelly, Bleachers frontman and hitmaker Jack Antonoff tweeted that he hopes his label, RCA drops the veteran R&B singer, adding “I’ve discussed it with them a number of times.” Both artists are signed to the label; Kelly has been on RCA since Jive, the label to which he was originally signed, was combined with RCA as part of the Sony-BMG merger beginning in 2004 (Jive was ultimately shuttered in 2011). His most recent release was a Christmas-themed album issued in late 2016.

The tweet has since been deleted but was screen-grabbed by Stereogum. Reps for Kelly and RCA did not immediately respond to requests for comment, although a rep for the label recently confirmed to Variety that Kelly is still on the label.

On Tuesday, Kelly was accused of sexually abusing a girl since she was 14 years old in a BBC documentary, according to The Guardian. Kitti Jones, who dated Kelly for two years beginning in 2011, makes the claim about another woman in a BBC3 documentary, “R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes.” In it, Jones says she herself was “groomed” by Kelly and forced to have sex with him and others multiple times in a “sex dungeon.” Neither Kelly nor his representatives would comment to the BBC or the Guardian, but he has previously denied accusations of sexual impropriety or violence against women multiple times.

Despite the large number of similar allegations against Kelly over 20-plus years, the singer has never been convicted of any related crime.

In 2008, he was found not guilty of child pornography charges after he was accused of filming and photographing sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl. In July, he was accused of sexually abusing and holding young women against their will and in an “abusive cult,” although at least one of the women in question denied the allegations, which Kelly himself called “a bunch of crap.” Kelly allegedly married singer Aalyiah in 1994 when she was 15 years old by faking her age; in the BBC documentary, his former manager Rocky Bivens claims to have attended the wedding, which was soon annulled. Multiple reports over the years claim that Kelly has made out of court settlements with several other women, including Tiffany Hawkins, who claims she had a sexual relationship with him from the age of 15.