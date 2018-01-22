Jack Antonoff, Bleachers Frontman and Taylor Swift-Lorde Collaborator, Extends Deal With Sony/ATV

Jack Antonoff has extended his worldwide deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the company announced today. The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/producer has scored hits over the past year Taylor Swift, Lorde, Pink and St. Vincent as well as his own group Bleachers.

He is nominated in two categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for his co-production of Lorde’s “Melodrama.” The awards take place Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The new, long-term agreement includes Antonoff’s work with Swift, Lorde, Pink and Sara Bareilles as well as taking in future compositions.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Martin Bandier said: “Jack is a much-loved part of the Sony/ATV family and I couldn’t be prouder of his success, especially over this past year when he has enjoyed a run of No. 1 successes as well as receiving two Grammy nominations. He is one of the most talented and successful songwriters in music today, which is why so many of the world’s biggest artists want to work with him. I am very happy that Jack will continue to be part of our team.”

Jack Antonoff said: “Sony/ATV has believed in me before I had any songs on the radio or any songs that sold more than a couple hundred copies. That means the world to me.”

In addition to his latest Grammy nominations, Antonoff previously won Grammys for Album Of The Year for Swift’s 1989 and Song Of The Year and Best New Artist with the band Fun.

He also has a joint venture with Sony/ATV called Rough Customer, which focuses primarily on growing his team of collaborators and partnering with artists. Its first signing was Canadian singer-songwriter Claire Boucher, a.k.a. Grimes.