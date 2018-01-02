Ron Perry Officially Named Chairman and CEO of Columbia Records

As expected, Ron Perry officially has been named chairman & CEO of Columbia Records by Sony Music Entertainment Entertainment CEO Rob Stringer in an announcement that arrived Tuesday morning. He will be based in New York and report to Stringer.

Perry, 38, joins the label from SONGS Music Publishing, where he was president and a minority partner since its founding in 2004. On Dec. 8 the company, which is home to the publishing interests of The Weeknd, Lorde and Diplo, announced that it will sell its catalog to Kobalt Capital’s fund for a price believed to be in the vicinity of $150 million, according to sources with knowledge of the deal. While the top Columbia spot has been vacant since Stringer left it to take the helm of Sony Music in April, Perry was pegged for the role many months ago and presumably waited until the SONGS sale was complete.

The move also solidifies Sony Music’s executive team, which underwent further upheaval last year when L.A. Reid abruptly stepped down from the top post at Epic Records in May amid accusations of sexual harassment. Label president Sylvia Rhone, who had previously been CEO of both Elektra and Universal-Motown Records, smoothly assumed the top spot and guided the company to a successful year.

Stated Stringer, “Ron is an immensely dynamic and forward thinking executive who excels at bringing the best out of artistic vision. After his enormous success in recent years, we are thrilled to have Ron join Sony Music and lead the great team and unparalleled roster at the legendary Columbia Records label.”

Stated Perry, “I want to thank Rob for the extraordinary opportunity to run the premier label in the history of music. To embark as the curator of this storied company is both the highest and most humbling career achievement I could imagine. Columbia Records has stood the test of time as the industry’s marquee home for the world’s greatest stars. Rob has handed off an extremely talented team at Columbia. I look forward to building on his successes, while developing culturally innovative new artists and extending Columbia’s unprecedented run at the top into the future.”