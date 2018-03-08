How the Entertainment Industry is Commemorating International Women’s Day

As the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements continue on, and after inclusion riders hit the mainstream thanks to Frances McDormand’s Oscar speech, industry leaders are getting in on the conversation on International Women’s Day. From MTV to YouTube, here are a few ways Hollywood is joining the celebration.

In honor of the holiday, both MTV flipped its M to a W in its logo, in addition to a female-filled lineup of programming on Thursday.

HBO has joined in by tweeting out popular lines from some of the premium cabler’s female characters every hour. All of the quotes are unattributed in order to show that HBO “a direct voice in today’s women’s celebration and that they share in today’s sentiment,” according to the network.

Popular Tweets include a “Game of Thrones” line fans of the show can easily attribute to the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen.

I’m not going to stop the wheel. I’m going to break the wheel. — HBO (@HBO) March 8, 2018

And, of course, a line from “Sex and the City” was necessary.

What’s the big mystery? It’s my clitoris, not the sphinx. — HBO (@HBO) March 8, 2018

iTunes is hosting a “12 Women We Love” series, featuring actresses like Margot Robbie and Frances McDormand and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

Also to support IWD and Women’s History Month this March, NBCUniversal Telemundo announced the launch of “Mes de la Mujer” (Women’s Month), a nationwide campaign that celebrates Latinas in the United States and their diverse contributions to society. Through their corporate social responsibility initiative, “El Poder En Ti” (The Power in You), the campaign kicks off Thursday featuring in-show integrations, on-air promos and digital and social activations in addition to involving Telemundo’s national and local female talent.

Mónica Gil, EVP of NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises, said in a statement about the initiative: “It is a crucial time in our nation’s history to be part of the global conversation on gender and highlight women’s importance and contributions across all sectors.”

Telemundo Deportes will introduce the first woman to provide in-match commentary for a FIFA Men’s World Cup in the U.S. for the first time ever as part of the campaign.

Cartoon Network’s “The Powerpuff Girls” is teaming up with Grammy-nominated Julia Michaels to embrace the solidarity of sisterhood for International Women’s Day. The show’s Powerpuff Yourself avatars are set to Michaels’ cover of “The Powerpuff Girls” theme song “Who’s Got the Power (We’ve Got the Power).” Michaels says her special Powerpuff Girl ingredient is “determination…but also glitter ;).”

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is sharing a playlist to celebrate 30 female artists who empower listeners all around the world.

Sharing a playlist celebrating 30 female artists who empower listeners all around the world: https://t.co/6cNW6r9ulV #InternationalWomensDay — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) March 8, 2018

Watch and listen to the playlist, which features Adele, Alicia Keys, and more, below.

Global video marketplace “Unruly” also launched a new tool to see whether an ad is sexist or not, specifically if the ad’s content reinforces harmful gender stereotypes of women and men. Examples of ads that would receive a “red light” under their traffic light tracking system would include content that objectifies people’s bodies or show certain occupations or roles as being more suitable for a particular gender.