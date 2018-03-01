You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Independent Spirit Awards Volunteers Claim Exploitation

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Independent Spirit Awards
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

A legion of volunteers will be on hand on Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards, staffing tables and making sure the event runs smoothly.

But according to a class-action lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, that arrangement violates California labor law.

The complaint, filed by former volunteer Laurie Woods, alleges that Film Independent — which runs the awards show — lures in volunteers with the promise of access to an exclusive event. But the suit claims that the promise is illusory, as volunteers are forced to work long hours without breaks and are unable to actually attend the show.

The suit seeks class status for the thousands of volunteers who have worked at the Spirit Awards and two other events run by Film Independent: the Los Angeles Film Festival and Film Independent at LACMA.

“Instead of paying Volunteer Employees for their work, Defendants provided volunteers only with free admission to the event a volunteer employee was to work,” the suit states. “However, the value of this ‘free admission’ was highly overstated and essentially worthless, as volunteers spent the majority of their time performing duties under the direction and control of Defendants.”

Film Independent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the complaint, Woods says that she was forced to work 12-14 hour days as a volunteer at the 2014 Spirit Awards. She says she was also told to come to work early and often stayed late.

The suit claims that the events are understaffed, and there is no written meal and rest policy, so volunteers are not afforded breaks as required by law. The suit was filed by attorneys Shaun Setareh and Richard Lloyd Sherman, both of Beverly Hills.

Film Independent by gmaddaus on Scribd

More Biz

  • Independent Spirit Awards

    Independent Spirit Awards Volunteers Claim Exploitation

    A legion of volunteers will be on hand on Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards, staffing tables and making sure the event runs smoothly. But according to a class-action lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, that arrangement violates California labor law. The complaint, filed by former volunteer Laurie Woods, alleges that Film […]

  • Brett Ratner

    Brett Ratner's Lawyers Want to Question Rape Accuser

    A legion of volunteers will be on hand on Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards, staffing tables and making sure the event runs smoothly. But according to a class-action lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, that arrangement violates California labor law. The complaint, filed by former volunteer Laurie Woods, alleges that Film […]

  • Steve Burke Comcast

    Steve Burke on Comcast's Surprise Sky Bid, Fox-Disney Deal

    A legion of volunteers will be on hand on Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards, staffing tables and making sure the event runs smoothly. But according to a class-action lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, that arrangement violates California labor law. The complaint, filed by former volunteer Laurie Woods, alleges that Film […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein's Insurer Refuses to Pay for Legal Defense

    A legion of volunteers will be on hand on Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards, staffing tables and making sure the event runs smoothly. But according to a class-action lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, that arrangement violates California labor law. The complaint, filed by former volunteer Laurie Woods, alleges that Film […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Co. Sued Over $1.4 Million AmEx Balance

    A legion of volunteers will be on hand on Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards, staffing tables and making sure the event runs smoothly. But according to a class-action lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, that arrangement violates California labor law. The complaint, filed by former volunteer Laurie Woods, alleges that Film […]

  • spotify-logo

    Spotify Files to Go Public Via Unusual Direct Listing

    A legion of volunteers will be on hand on Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards, staffing tables and making sure the event runs smoothly. But according to a class-action lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, that arrangement violates California labor law. The complaint, filed by former volunteer Laurie Woods, alleges that Film […]

  • Dolphins Raiders NFL

    NFL Replaces Papa John's Sponsorship With Pizza Hut

    A legion of volunteers will be on hand on Saturday at the Independent Spirit Awards, staffing tables and making sure the event runs smoothly. But according to a class-action lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, that arrangement violates California labor law. The complaint, filed by former volunteer Laurie Woods, alleges that Film […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad