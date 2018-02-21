You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imagine Entertainment Acquires Tony Hernandez’s Jax Media

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tony Hernandez
CREDIT: Sam Deitch/BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutte

Imagine Entertainment has acquired Jax Media, the fast-growing production banner headed by Tony Hernandez.

New York-based Jax Media has made a name for itself by producing auteur-driven comedy series and specials for modest budgets. Hernandez will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company.

Jax is home to TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Search Party,” Comedy Central’s “Broad City” and “Inside Amy Schumer,” BET’s “The Rundown with Robin Thede,” TV Land’s “Younger” and ABC’s “Roseanne” revival, among other shows.

Jax owns production facilities in New York and Los Angeles. Hernandez and his team are known for working with multi-hyphenates and for helping to stretch production dollars through efficient scheduling and planning. Imagine Entertainment principals Brian Grazer and Ron Howard said they aim to step up the company’s activity in scripted TV and film comedy production by bringing Jax into the fold.

“Our company’s roots are in comedy, and I am excited to work with Tony and Jax Media to build upon what Ron and I first started. Tony has a keen eye for talent and exceptional taste and execution,” said Grazer.

Related

Howard credited Jax with bringing to Imagine “an immense amount of expertise and success in the comedy space and I look forward to collaborating with them and expanding our footprint in that genre.”

A former producer of FX’s “Louie,” Hernandez launched Jax in 2011 with producers Lilly Burns and John Skidmore. The company signaled its expansion plan earlier this month with the appointment of Comedy Central alum Brooke Posch as president of original programming.

“We’re excited to grow our business alongside one of the most respected entertainment producers in the business,” Hernandez said. “I have admired Brian and Ron over the years not only for their creativity but also their vision.”

Imagine’s acquisition of Jax is part of its larger diversification initiative fueled by the $100 million investment it received from Raine Group in 2016. Imagine also has access to significant capital for TV production through its financing pact with Hong Kong’s Television Broadcasts Limited and its distribution deal with CBS Corp.

Deadline first reported Imagine’s acquisition of Jax Media.

(Pictured: Jax Media president Tony Hernandez)

More TV

  • 'Silicon Valley' Gives First Look at

    'Silicon Valley' Drops First Trailer for T.J. Miller-less Season 5 (Watch)

    Imagine Entertainment has acquired Jax Media, the fast-growing production banner headed by Tony Hernandez. New York-based Jax Media has made a name for itself by producing auteur-driven comedy series and specials for modest budgets. Hernandez will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company. Jax is home to TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Search […]

  • Tony Hernandez

    Imagine Entertainment Acquires Tony Hernandez's Jax Media

    Imagine Entertainment has acquired Jax Media, the fast-growing production banner headed by Tony Hernandez. New York-based Jax Media has made a name for itself by producing auteur-driven comedy series and specials for modest budgets. Hernandez will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company. Jax is home to TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Search […]

  • Joe Morton

    'Scandal' Star Joe Morton Joins CBS Drama Pilot 'God Friended Me'

    Imagine Entertainment has acquired Jax Media, the fast-growing production banner headed by Tony Hernandez. New York-based Jax Media has made a name for itself by producing auteur-driven comedy series and specials for modest budgets. Hernandez will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company. Jax is home to TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Search […]

  • Bryan Cranston

    TV News Roundup: Bryan Cranston's 'Dangerous Book for Boys' Sets Amazon Premiere Date

    Imagine Entertainment has acquired Jax Media, the fast-growing production banner headed by Tony Hernandez. New York-based Jax Media has made a name for itself by producing auteur-driven comedy series and specials for modest budgets. Hernandez will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company. Jax is home to TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Search […]

  • Miranda Otto

    Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series Casts 'Lord of the Rings' Alum Miranda Otto

    Imagine Entertainment has acquired Jax Media, the fast-growing production banner headed by Tony Hernandez. New York-based Jax Media has made a name for itself by producing auteur-driven comedy series and specials for modest budgets. Hernandez will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company. Jax is home to TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Search […]

  • This Is Us Season 2

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'This Is Us'-Post Super Bowl Episode Rises to 33.4 Million Viewers

    Imagine Entertainment has acquired Jax Media, the fast-growing production banner headed by Tony Hernandez. New York-based Jax Media has made a name for itself by producing auteur-driven comedy series and specials for modest budgets. Hernandez will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company. Jax is home to TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Search […]

  • Walton Goggins

    Walton Goggins to Star in 'LA Confidential' Pilot at CBS

    Imagine Entertainment has acquired Jax Media, the fast-growing production banner headed by Tony Hernandez. New York-based Jax Media has made a name for itself by producing auteur-driven comedy series and specials for modest budgets. Hernandez will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company. Jax is home to TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Search […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad