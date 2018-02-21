Imagine Entertainment Acquires Tony Hernandez’s Jax Media

Imagine Entertainment has acquired Jax Media, the fast-growing production banner headed by Tony Hernandez.

New York-based Jax Media has made a name for itself by producing auteur-driven comedy series and specials for modest budgets. Hernandez will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company.

Jax is home to TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” and “Search Party,” Comedy Central’s “Broad City” and “Inside Amy Schumer,” BET’s “The Rundown with Robin Thede,” TV Land’s “Younger” and ABC’s “Roseanne” revival, among other shows.

Jax owns production facilities in New York and Los Angeles. Hernandez and his team are known for working with multi-hyphenates and for helping to stretch production dollars through efficient scheduling and planning. Imagine Entertainment principals Brian Grazer and Ron Howard said they aim to step up the company’s activity in scripted TV and film comedy production by bringing Jax into the fold.

“Our company’s roots are in comedy, and I am excited to work with Tony and Jax Media to build upon what Ron and I first started. Tony has a keen eye for talent and exceptional taste and execution,” said Grazer.

Howard credited Jax with bringing to Imagine “an immense amount of expertise and success in the comedy space and I look forward to collaborating with them and expanding our footprint in that genre.”

A former producer of FX’s “Louie,” Hernandez launched Jax in 2011 with producers Lilly Burns and John Skidmore. The company signaled its expansion plan earlier this month with the appointment of Comedy Central alum Brooke Posch as president of original programming.

“We’re excited to grow our business alongside one of the most respected entertainment producers in the business,” Hernandez said. “I have admired Brian and Ron over the years not only for their creativity but also their vision.”

Imagine’s acquisition of Jax is part of its larger diversification initiative fueled by the $100 million investment it received from Raine Group in 2016. Imagine also has access to significant capital for TV production through its financing pact with Hong Kong’s Television Broadcasts Limited and its distribution deal with CBS Corp.

