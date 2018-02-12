ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner

ICM Partners has upped six agents to partner status, marking the third wave of promotions since the agency transitioned to a partner-owned structure in 2013.

The agents getting the nod are: Ayala Cohen (Comedy), Hrishi Desai (Lit), Adam Ginivisian (Comedy/Concerts), Scott Mantell (Concerts/International), Kathleen Remington (Lit) and Lara Sackett (Physical Production). Cohen is based in New York while the other five are based in LA. The new crop brings the number of partners at the agency to 54.

“We are proud to welcome these outstanding agents into our partnership,” ICM Partners said in a statement. “Each has earned their ascension through a passion for advancing the careers of our clients, dedication to teamwork and great taste. They each make a unique and important contribution to our culture, which is a major factor in their elevation to partner.”

The fact that three of the six newly minted partners are women is in keeping with ICM’s pledge to achieve a 50-50 gender balance among senior leadership by 2020. The agency, which has not been spared in the national reckoning over sexual harassment, has also donated $1 million to the Time’s Up movement to offer support and legal assistance to victims of sexual harassment from all sectors of the workplace.

Cohen joined the agency in 2012 after working as a talent producer at “Saturday Night Live.”Desai has been with ICM since 2004. He played a big part in getting showrunner Bruce Miller into Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which went on to win the Emmy for best drama and a host of other awards.

Ginivisian joined ICM’s mailroom in 2007 and now ranks as the youngest of ICM’s partners. Mantell signed on in 2003 as an assistant. He now heads the international touring department. Remington started as an intern in 2003. Sackett came to ICM in 2014.

(Pictured, left to right from top: Ayala Cohen, Hrishi Desai, Kathleen Remington, Scott Mantell, Lara Sackett, and Adam Ginivisian)