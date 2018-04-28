How to Watch the White House Correspondents Dinner Online

The White House Correspondents Dinner is here, but once again President Donald Trump will not be in attendance. Insetad, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sit at the head table. “Daily Show” contributor Michelle Wolf will deliver the roast.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, C-SPAN will air the awards presentation on TV, on its website, and on its app.

CNN and MSNBC will start televised coverage at 7 p.m. ET, live from the red carpet; Fox News will also show portions of the event. All of the channels will also be covering Trump’s rally in Macomb County, Mich., scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

With the absence of the president and most of Hollywood’s stars, who used to attend, the focus has returned to the actual purpose of the event, said WHCA president Margaret Talev.

“This kind of forced reset has helped us return to what our mission always has been and really should be, which is a moment to raise awareness about the work that we are doing and to remind people of why the news matters and why all Americans benefit from the First Amendment,” she said.

The weekend also sees a host of parties and gatherings within news organizations. Comcast and NBCUniversal will host a post-dinner bash for NBC and MSNBC at the Art Museum of the Americas, and CNN hosts a Hangover Brunch on Sunday.