Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Announces Retirement

After 25 years as head of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Leron Gubler announced on Wednesday his plans to retire by 2019.

“It has truly been an honor to work in one of the most famous communities in the world and to be a participant in the revitalization of Hollywood,” Gubler said in a statement. “I have had great opportunities working with our board, my staff and so many committed Chamber members, as well as the entertainment industry.”

He has served as president and CEO of the Chamber since 1992, and in September was honored for his 25 years of leadership. He is the longest-serving CEO in the history of the 97-year-old organization.

Gubler is known for his role as emcee for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he has been doing for 10 years, taking over for Hollywood mayor Johnny Grant after he died in 2008. He has emceed 300 Walk of Fame ceremonies during that time. The CEO also initiated the Hollywood Chamber Community Foundation, which has raised $900,000 for Hollywood nonprofits, and started the Chamber’s Awards Media Welcome Center, to assist media covering the Oscars.

Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the board of the Hollywood Chamber, said Gubler would continue working at the Chamber through the end of 2018 to allow for a smooth transition in leadership. A search committee for the new president and CEO is being formed, led by Zarrinnam.