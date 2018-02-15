Ellen DeGeneres, Chelsea Handler and Others Rally for Gun Control After Florida High School Shooting

Following the news of a shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school on Wednesday, Hollywood took to Twitter to offer condolences and rally for gun control.
A gunman, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing at least 17 people, according to law enforcement. Cruz, who was a former student at the high school, has since been taken into custody after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
Ellen DeGeneres called for change. “No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country,” she wrote on Twitter.
Bette Midler took on Congress directly, calling them “spineless cowards who do nothing to help us stem this horrific epidemic.”
Gabrielle Union, whose family recently returned to Florida when her husband Dwyane Wade was traded back to the Miami Heat, wrote, “Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning… there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home?”
Rainn Wilson joined the conversation advocating for gun control. “As we send our thoughts & prayers to the people of Parkland, Florida how about we, the people & govt of America, actually DO something about gun violence,” he wrote.
Chelsea Handler and Billy Eichner both referenced the upcoming November midterm elections. “We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November,” Handler wrote. Eichner said, “America 2018. And a Republican led Congress has done and will do nothing.”
The Miami-based Fifth Harmony wrote, “Our hearts are shattered by the terrible news about Parkland… love you so so much Florida.”
Kim Kardashian wrote, “We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.”
Read more messages of support to those affected below: