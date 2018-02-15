Ellen DeGeneres, Chelsea Handler and Others Rally for Gun Control After Florida High School Shooting

Following the news of a shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school on Wednesday, Hollywood took to Twitter to offer condolences and rally for gun control.

A gunman, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing at least 17 people, according to law enforcement. Cruz, who was a former student at the high school, has since been taken into custody after one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Ellen DeGeneres called for change. “No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country,” she wrote on Twitter.

No words, no actions, no laws are enough until we end this epidemic of school shootings in our country. My heart is with the students and parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 14, 2018

Bette Midler took on Congress directly, calling them “spineless cowards who do nothing to help us stem this horrific epidemic.”

Another school shooting, this in FLA. Congrats to the spineless cowards who do nothing to help us stem this horrific epidemic, ie CONGRESS — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 14, 2018

Gabrielle Union, whose family recently returned to Florida when her husband Dwyane Wade was traded back to the Miami Heat, wrote, “Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning… there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home?”

Like thousands in South Florida, we sent the boys to school in Broward County this morning… there are no words to describe the despair, horror & anger. This does not have to be our collective reality. How many more? How many children must not make it home? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 14, 2018

Rainn Wilson joined the conversation advocating for gun control. “As we send our thoughts & prayers to the people of Parkland, Florida how about we, the people & govt of America, actually DO something about gun violence,” he wrote.

As we send our thoughts & prayers to the people of Parkland, Florida how about we, the people & govt of America, actually DO something abt gun violence. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) February 15, 2018

Chelsea Handler and Billy Eichner both referenced the upcoming November midterm elections. “We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November,” Handler wrote. Eichner said, “America 2018. And a Republican led Congress has done and will do nothing.”

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018

America 2018. And a Republican led Congress has done and will do nothing. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 14, 2018

The Miami-based Fifth Harmony wrote, “Our hearts are shattered by the terrible news about Parkland… love you so so much Florida.”

Our hearts are shattered by the terrible news about Parkland… love you so so much Florida ❤️ — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) February 14, 2018

Kim Kardashian wrote, “We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.”

We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018

Read more messages of support to those affected below:

My heart deeply hurts for the children and their families in South Florida that are going through a living hell. These senseless acts have to stop. Enough! — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 14, 2018

Another school shooting. Sad. Prayers to the families #ParklandShooting — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 14, 2018

Just hearing about Florida. My God. I’m speechless. What can we do? — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) February 14, 2018

And on this day that we should be celebrating love, my beloved Florida is once again assaulted by gun violence. Yet again senseless misery is inflicted on the loved ones of innocent victims whose only fear should have been not being able to finish their homework.😔🙏🏻What now? — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) February 14, 2018

Broward school shooting–There will be prayers from Blabbermouth Don, Pence the Grinch, and their rightwing cohorts. There will be no call for any sort of sane gun regs. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2018

When

Will

The @GOP

Stop

Being

OWNED

By

The @NRA

And

FINALLY

Do

ANYTHING

About #GunControl? Never. Their thoughts and prayers mean nothing. We must replace them all. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 14, 2018

Not time to talk about #GunControl but let's get all the undocumented Chemistry professors out of here NOW! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 14, 2018

My heart and prayers are with the victims and their dearest ones affected by this terrible shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. What a heinous tragedy. 🕯 — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) February 14, 2018