You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rachel Spiegelman to Head Brand Studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hello Sunshine

Marketing veteran Rachel Spiegelman has been tapped to head the brand studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner.

Spiegelman will focus on setting creative partnerships and deals with what Hello Sunshine described as “mission-aligned brands who respect the power of the female consumer,” and those that seek branded content pacts to “entertain, generate new conversations and deepen brand connection.” She reports to Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden.

“Rachel brings an incredible track record in scaling high growth companies through creative storytelling that solves real business problems for brands,” Harden said.

Spiegelman previously worked as a marketing exec for 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros., and MTV Networks. Most recently she was CEO of the advertising agency Pitch.

“Hello Sunshine strives to bring female-centered stories to the forefront of our culture, and I am truly thrilled to have the opportunity to use my experience in entertainment, business, and brand development to make that happen,” Spiegelman said.

Hello Sunshine launched in late 2016 as a partnership between Witherspoon and Otter Media, the Chernin Group/AT&T digital media investment venture. The company has a number of high-profile TV and film projects in the pipeline, including a series order from Hulu for drama “Little Fires Everywhere” and a two-season order from Apple for the untitled morning TV show drama toplined by Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

More Film

  • Donald Trump

    Gabriel Sherman to Write 'The Apprentice' Movie About Young Donald Trump

    Marketing veteran Rachel Spiegelman has been tapped to head the brand studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Spiegelman will focus on setting creative partnerships and deals with what Hello Sunshine described as “mission-aligned brands who respect the power of the female consumer,” and those that seek branded content pacts to “entertain, generate new conversations […]

  • Rachel Spiegelman to Head Brand Studio

    Rachel Spiegelman to Head Brand Studio at Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine

    Marketing veteran Rachel Spiegelman has been tapped to head the brand studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Spiegelman will focus on setting creative partnerships and deals with what Hello Sunshine described as “mission-aligned brands who respect the power of the female consumer,” and those that seek branded content pacts to “entertain, generate new conversations […]

  • Gabrielle Union Breaking In

    Gabrielle Union on 'Breaking In' and the Fears of Speaking Out Against Sexual Harassment

    Marketing veteran Rachel Spiegelman has been tapped to head the brand studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Spiegelman will focus on setting creative partnerships and deals with what Hello Sunshine described as “mission-aligned brands who respect the power of the female consumer,” and those that seek branded content pacts to “entertain, generate new conversations […]

  • Hot Titles at Cannes Film Festival

    Hot Titles at Cannes Film Festival 2018

    Marketing veteran Rachel Spiegelman has been tapped to head the brand studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Spiegelman will focus on setting creative partnerships and deals with what Hello Sunshine described as “mission-aligned brands who respect the power of the female consumer,” and those that seek branded content pacts to “entertain, generate new conversations […]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Crosses $800 Million Worldwide

    Marketing veteran Rachel Spiegelman has been tapped to head the brand studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Spiegelman will focus on setting creative partnerships and deals with what Hello Sunshine described as “mission-aligned brands who respect the power of the female consumer,” and those that seek branded content pacts to “entertain, generate new conversations […]

  • TrustNordisk Boss Rikke Ennis Steps Down,

    TrustNordisk Boss Rikke Ennis Steps Down, Susan Wendt Takes Over as Managing Director

    Marketing veteran Rachel Spiegelman has been tapped to head the brand studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Spiegelman will focus on setting creative partnerships and deals with what Hello Sunshine described as “mission-aligned brands who respect the power of the female consumer,” and those that seek branded content pacts to “entertain, generate new conversations […]

  • Matthias Schoenaerts Set for ‘The Sound

    Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund, Scoot McNairy to Star In ‘The Sound of Philadelphia’

    Marketing veteran Rachel Spiegelman has been tapped to head the brand studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Spiegelman will focus on setting creative partnerships and deals with what Hello Sunshine described as “mission-aligned brands who respect the power of the female consumer,” and those that seek branded content pacts to “entertain, generate new conversations […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad