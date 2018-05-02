Rachel Spiegelman to Head Brand Studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine

Marketing veteran Rachel Spiegelman has been tapped to head the brand studio at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner.

Spiegelman will focus on setting creative partnerships and deals with what Hello Sunshine described as “mission-aligned brands who respect the power of the female consumer,” and those that seek branded content pacts to “entertain, generate new conversations and deepen brand connection.” She reports to Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden.

“Rachel brings an incredible track record in scaling high growth companies through creative storytelling that solves real business problems for brands,” Harden said.

Spiegelman previously worked as a marketing exec for 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros., and MTV Networks. Most recently she was CEO of the advertising agency Pitch.

“Hello Sunshine strives to bring female-centered stories to the forefront of our culture, and I am truly thrilled to have the opportunity to use my experience in entertainment, business, and brand development to make that happen,” Spiegelman said.

Hello Sunshine launched in late 2016 as a partnership between Witherspoon and Otter Media, the Chernin Group/AT&T digital media investment venture. The company has a number of high-profile TV and film projects in the pipeline, including a series order from Hulu for drama “Little Fires Everywhere” and a two-season order from Apple for the untitled morning TV show drama toplined by Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.