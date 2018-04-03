Hear Jon Bon Jovi Talk Howard Stern and How ‘S—ty Video Choices’ Can Kill a Career (EXCLUSIVE)

SiriusXM announced Monday that veteran artist manager and industry executive Irving Azoff’s new radio show, “Unmanageable,” will premiere with special guests Jon Bon Jovi, director Judd Apatow and CAA’s Rob Light on the network’s Volume channel Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m.

The premiere episode features tasty chat about Bon Jovi’s history, film and the music industry — several minutes of which you can hear in this exclusive preview.

In the first, Bon Jovi talks about his long friendship with the network’s star Howard Stern, and the cloak-and-dagger technique he used to persuade Stern to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this month; and in the second, he looks back on the years when MTV dominated the business: “Think of the careers that were broken because of a bad video choice!” he says. “Even our heroes had to make s—ty video choices — even Tom Petty was dressed up like an apocalyptic road warrior!” he laughs.

It’s a strong first outing for the show, which the network describes as Azoff-hosted conversations “with some of the most influential people in the music business, where they’ll dive into music’s past, present and future. From ticket prices to technology, artists’ rights, concert safety and the current state of live and recorded music, ‘Unmanageable’ will provide an in-depth look into the business of music.”

“Irving Azoff is one of the most revered names in the music business and the possibility of doing an unscripted, free-form show with him for our subscribers was irresistible,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “’Unmanageable’ will be Irving being Irving — passionate, opinionated and questioning. Listeners will get a front-row seat as Irving and friends talk about music today, as it pertains to the industry and to the average fan and listener. This is a show that was made for our SiriusXM Volume channel, the only fulltime talk channel on radio devoted to talking — and arguing — about music.”

“I agree with everything Scott said,” commented Azoff. “I am a big fan of SiriusXM. Jon, Judd, Rob and I had a great time and the conversation was so natural that we forgot we were being recorded. We ended up with an unscripted conversation that delved into a lot of issues — I am sure listeners will enjoy this ‘behind the curtain’ show.”

SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Volume and “Unmanageable” on ch.106, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.