Harvey Weinstein to Be Arrested on Friday in New York

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in connection with a sexual assault case.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is expected to charge Weinstein with at least one case. The New York Times and the New York Daily News reported the case would involve allegations that he forced Lucia Evans to perform oral sex during an audition in 2004.

Weinstein’s attorney, Ben Brafman, declined to comment.

Evans first told her story to the New Yorker in October, saying she went to the Miramax offices in Tribeca for a daytime meeting. She said she was ushered into a room where Weinstein was alone. During the meeting, Weinstein said she would be great for “Project Runway,” if she lost weight, and mentioned a couple of scripts. He then took out his penis and forced her to perform oral sex, she said.

“I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,'” she told the magazine. Weinstein just kept on, and later acted as if nothing had happened, she said.

Evans later told her story to the New York Police Department. NYPD investigators have also talked with Paz de la Huerta, who alleges that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Related

“I was so terrified of him,” she told Vanity Fair. “I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig.”

Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance has been criticized for not filing charges more swiftly. The state attorney general’s office has also launched a query into the D.A.’s handling of a 2015 allegation that Weinstein groped Italian model Ambra Battilana. The D.A.’s office declined to charge Weinstein at the time, citing alleged flaws in the investigation.

More recently, NYPD investigators have said they are ready to arrest Weinstein, and have expressed public frustration with the prosecutor’s office. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is also considering five cases against the producer, and he is under investigation by Scotland Yard in London.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Some told of being trapped in hotel rooms, of being coerced into massages, or of being pinned down while the producer masturbated. One of his assistants, Sandeep Rehal, alleged in a lawsuit that she had to buy lingerie and erectile dysfunction drugs to prepare for his sexual encounters, and that she had to clean up afterwards.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. Recently, he has sought to obtain his work emails from the Weinstein Co., which is now in the process of a bankruptcy sale. Weinstein’s attorneys have contended that his emails with the alleged victims would help disprove some of the criminal and civil allegations against him.

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein to Be Arrested on Friday in New York

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in connection with a sexual assault case. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is expected to charge Weinstein with at least one case. The New York Times and the New York Daily News reported the case would involve allegations that he forced Lucia Evans to perform […]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 23:

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' 'Coco' Composers Honored at ASCAP Screen Music Awards

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in connection with a sexual assault case. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is expected to charge Weinstein with at least one case. The New York Times and the New York Daily News reported the case would involve allegations that he forced Lucia Evans to perform […]

  • John Wells photographed at John Wells

    John Wells' Company Finds New Digs as Industry Sees Rapid Changes

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in connection with a sexual assault case. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is expected to charge Weinstein with at least one case. The New York Times and the New York Daily News reported the case would involve allegations that he forced Lucia Evans to perform […]

  • Netflix Reed Hastings

    Netflix Is Now More Valuable Than Disney

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in connection with a sexual assault case. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is expected to charge Weinstein with at least one case. The New York Times and the New York Daily News reported the case would involve allegations that he forced Lucia Evans to perform […]

  • Woody Allen

    Moses Farrow Defends Father Woody Allen, Claims Mia Farrow Was Abusive

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in connection with a sexual assault case. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is expected to charge Weinstein with at least one case. The New York Times and the New York Daily News reported the case would involve allegations that he forced Lucia Evans to perform […]

  • Federal Prosecutors Investigating Harvey Weinstein Sex

    Federal Prosecutors Investigating Harvey Weinstein Sex Cases

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in connection with a sexual assault case. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is expected to charge Weinstein with at least one case. The New York Times and the New York Daily News reported the case would involve allegations that he forced Lucia Evans to perform […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad