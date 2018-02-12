You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Weinstein Responds to Lawsuit, Says He Feels Like a ‘Scapegoat’

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: Guillaume Horcajuelo/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein fired back at a blistering lawsuit from the New York attorney general on Sunday, arguing that he has become a “scapegoat” for Hollywood’s treatment of women.

In a statement, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman contends that a “fair investigation” by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein are without merit.”

The attorney general accused Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein, and the Weinstein Co. of systemically discriminating against female employees by subjecting them to an atmosphere of sexual harassment and abuse. The suit alleges that the company had the opportunity to stop Weinstein’s behavior, and repeatedly failed to do so.

“While Mr. Weinstein’s behavior was not without fault, there certainly was no criminality, and at the end of the inquiry it will be clear that Harvey Weinstein promoted more women to key executive positions than any other industry leader and there was zero discrimination at either Miramax or TWC,” Brafman said in the statement.

“If the purpose of the inquiry is to encourage reform throughout the film industry, Mr. Weinstein will embrace the investigation,” Brafman continued. “If the purpose however is to scapegoat Mr. Weinstein, he will vigorously defend himself.”

The L.A. County district attorney’s office is reviewing five investigations forwarded by the LAPD and the Beverly Hills Police Department for possible charges. Weinstein also faces criminal probes in London and New York.

The Schneiderman suit seeks to impose conditions on the sale of the Weinstein Co., including requiring an independent monitor to oversee the company’s handling of sexual harassment complaints, and the release of Weinstein Co. employees from non-disclosure agreements.

The suit has raised doubts about whether the $500 million sale, to a group backed by investor Ron Burkle, will be completed.

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Responds to Lawsuit, Says He Feels Like a 'Scapegoat'

    Harvey Weinstein fired back at a blistering lawsuit from the New York attorney general on Sunday, arguing that he has become a “scapegoat” for Hollywood’s treatment of women. In a statement, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman contends that a “fair investigation” by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Michael Haneke'Happy End' photocall, 70th Cannes

    Michael Haneke Says #MeToo Movement Leads to 'Man-Hating Puritanism'

    Harvey Weinstein fired back at a blistering lawsuit from the New York attorney general on Sunday, arguing that he has become a “scapegoat” for Hollywood’s treatment of women. In a statement, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman contends that a “fair investigation” by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Harvey Weinstein Bob Weinstein

    N.Y. Attorney General Suit Details Culture of 'Harassment and Intimidation' at Weinstein Co.

    Harvey Weinstein fired back at a blistering lawsuit from the New York attorney general on Sunday, arguing that he has become a “scapegoat” for Hollywood’s treatment of women. In a statement, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman contends that a “fair investigation” by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Dylan Farrow attends the TIME 100

    Dylan Farrow Blasts New York Times Columnist For Defending Woody Allen

    Harvey Weinstein fired back at a blistering lawsuit from the New York attorney general on Sunday, arguing that he has become a “scapegoat” for Hollywood’s treatment of women. In a statement, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman contends that a “fair investigation” by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Co. Sale In Doubt As N.Y. Attorney General Files Civil Rights Lawsuit

    Harvey Weinstein fired back at a blistering lawsuit from the New York attorney general on Sunday, arguing that he has become a “scapegoat” for Hollywood’s treatment of women. In a statement, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman contends that a “fair investigation” by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein […]

  • N.Y. Attorney General Has 'Grave Concerns'

    David Glasser's Leadership Abilities Questioned by N.Y. State Attorney

    Harvey Weinstein fired back at a blistering lawsuit from the New York attorney general on Sunday, arguing that he has become a “scapegoat” for Hollywood’s treatment of women. In a statement, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman contends that a “fair investigation” by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein […]

  • Rose McGowan raped

    Rose McGowan Speaks Out on Former Manager Jill Messick's Death

    Harvey Weinstein fired back at a blistering lawsuit from the New York attorney general on Sunday, arguing that he has become a “scapegoat” for Hollywood’s treatment of women. In a statement, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman contends that a “fair investigation” by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “will demonstrate that many of the allegations against Harvey Weinstein […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad