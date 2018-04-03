Harvey Weinstein Dumped by Sitrick and Company Crisis PR Firm

Harvey Weinstein has parted ways with Sitrick and Company, the crisis PR firm that has been issuing his public statements since October.

Weinstein hired the firm three days after the New York Times reported in October that he had settled at least eight sexual harassment lawsuits. Weinstein quickly parted ways with Lanny Davis, Lisa Bloom, and Charles Harder, the team he had originally consulted to respond to the Times’ bombshell report.

The Times’ story led to his firing from the company he founded in 2005 and the filing of numerous lawsuits against him and the studio, and prompted the company to go bankrupt.

Sallie Hofmeister, of Sitrick and Company, has been issuing statements on Weinstein’s behalf since then. In general, Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. At times, he has also given more elaborate responses. In February, Weinstein issued a statement through attorney Ben Brafman, arguing that while his “behavior was not without fault, there certainly was no criminality, and at the end of the inquiry, it will be clear that Harvey Weinstein promoted more women to key executive positions than any other industry leader and there was zero discrimination at either Miramax or TWC.”

Deadline first reported the story.