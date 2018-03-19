You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hannibal Buress’ Mic Cut After Joking About Molestation in Catholic Church

Hannibal Buress
CREDIT: Mathieu Bitton/REX/Shutterstock

A mic-cut shortened Hannibal Buress’ performance at Loyola University Chicago on Saturday night after the comedian cracked jokes about child molestation in the Catholic Church.

While performing at the Catholic university, the “Broad City” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actor projected an email from Loyola on stage, which prohibited him from addressing sexual assault or cursing on stage, according to social media reports.

According to Consequence of Sound, Buress followed up by saying, “B— a— old people, I can project … Y’all f— kids, right?”

While the university’s administration may not have approved of Buress’ joke, many Loyola Chicago students took to Twitter in support of the comedian, criticizing the school for apparently cutting him off.

“Loyola just cut Hannibal’s mic. This is ridiculous. We want Hannibal,” one user tweeted.

Another tweeter mocked Loyola with a faux quote: “We are a Catholic school, please no profanity or offensiveness,” followed by the “Y’all f— kids” soundbite from Buress’ set.

Loyola University Chicago has not yet responded to Variety‘s request for comment.

Buress left the stage after the sound cut out for a 15-minute break before returning to deliver the remainder of his jokes, profanity- and scandal-free. Buress previously garnered media attention for addressing sexual assault in a standup routine from 2014, which commented on the allegations made by multiple women against Bill Cosby.

At the Television Critics Association press tour in 2016, Buress commented on the attention he received from resurfacing the Cosby allegations, saying, “I was calling a bunch of other comedians rapists and that was the only one people took seriously … That’s just one joke people took and really ran with it.”

  Hannibal Buress

    Hannibal Buress' Mic Cut After Joking About Molestation in Catholic Church

  Milwaukee Brewers Reenact Famous 'The Sandlot'

    Milwaukee Brewers Reenact Famous 'Sandlot' Scene in Honor of Film's 25th Anniversary

  Cynthia Nixon Unveils Candidacy for Governor

    Cynthia Nixon Unveils Candidacy for Governor of New York

  We Are Family Foundation to Honor

    Roger Daltrey, LL Cool J to be Honored by We Are Family Foundation

  Charlie Wlak

    Charlie Walk’s Accuser Tells Former Columbia Records Coworkers: ‘You Could Have Done Something’

  St VincentSt. Vincent in concert at

    St. Vincent to Appear at ASCAP Expo (EXCLUSIVE)

  Justin Timberlake Filthy

    Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Luke Bryan, More Join Verizon’s Rewards Program for Fan ‘Experiences’

