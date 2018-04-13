You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

GLAAD Media Awards: Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, ‘This Is Us’ Among Winners

By

Film Reporter

Ricardo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Britney Spears
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and “This Is Us” were among honorees and winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday night, held at the Beverly Hilton.

The ceremony, which recognizes and honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation, was a star-studded event. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the show also honored winners like the Thanksgiving episode of “Master of None,” which guest starred Angela Bassett as a mother struggling to accept her daughter’s sexuality. The episode, written by Lena Waithe, accepted the outstanding individual episode prize. Other winners included the Oscar-winning Chilean film “A Fantastic Woman,” a feature about a transgender singer who faces discrimination and scorn after the sudden death of her boyfriend.

Other attendees included Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy, Waithe, Olympian Adam Rippon, Chloe Grace Moretz, Wilson Cruz, and Anthony Rapp.

The full list of winners and honorees are as follows:

  • Vanguard Award: Britney Spears
  • Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Jim Parsons
  • Outstanding Drama Series: “This Is Us” (NBC)
  • Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character): “Thanksgiving” “Master of None” (Netflix)
  • Outstanding Kids & Family Programming winner: “Andi Mack” (Disney Channel)
  • Outstanding Comedy Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)
  • Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “A Fantastic Woman” (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series: “When We Rise” (ABC)
  • Outstanding Comic Book: “Black Panther: World of Wakanda” (Marvel Comics)
  • Outstanding Daily Drama: “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)
  • Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist” by Samantha Allen (Splinter)
  • Outstanding Blog: TransGriot (transgriot.blogspot.com)

Spanish-language winners:

Related

  • Outstanding Scripted Television Series: “Las Chicas del Cable” (Netflix)
  • Outstanding Digital Journalism: “Tres Hemanitos Para Dos Papás” by Jacqueline García (laopinion.com)

GLAAD also announced a special recognition award for Jay-Z’s song and music video “Smile” featuring his mother Gloria Carter, who used the song to come out as a lesbian. The animated short film, “In a Heartbeat,” also earned a special recognition award.

More to come.

More Biz

  • Forbes chief product officer Lewis D'vorkin

    Tronc Lays Off Former L.A. Times Editor-in-Chief, Dozens of Others

    Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and “This Is Us” were among honorees and winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday night, held at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony, which recognizes and honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation, was a star-studded event. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the show also honored winners like the […]

  • Britney Spears

    GLAAD Media Awards: Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, 'This Is Us' Among Winners

    Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and “This Is Us” were among honorees and winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday night, held at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony, which recognizes and honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation, was a star-studded event. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the show also honored winners like the […]

  • Janice Dickinson Model Janice Dickinson appears

    Janice Dickinson Tells Jury that Bill Cosby Raped Her in 1982

    Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and “This Is Us” were among honorees and winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday night, held at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony, which recognizes and honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation, was a star-studded event. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the show also honored winners like the […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Acquires Licensing Platform Loudr

    Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and “This Is Us” were among honorees and winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday night, held at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony, which recognizes and honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation, was a star-studded event. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the show also honored winners like the […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Toronto Court Rules Against Disney in Weinstein Harassment Case

    Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and “This Is Us” were among honorees and winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday night, held at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony, which recognizes and honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation, was a star-studded event. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the show also honored winners like the […]

  • NBA Breaks Live Attendance Record Fourth

    NBA Breaks Live Attendance Record for Fourth Straight Season

    Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and “This Is Us” were among honorees and winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday night, held at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony, which recognizes and honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation, was a star-studded event. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the show also honored winners like the […]

  • In Coachella’s Wake, a Music Community

    In Coachella’s Wake, a Music Community Flourishes in Palm Springs

    Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, and “This Is Us” were among honorees and winners at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Friday night, held at the Beverly Hilton. The ceremony, which recognizes and honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representation, was a star-studded event. Hosted by Wanda Sykes, the show also honored winners like the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad