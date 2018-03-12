Fashion Icon Hubert de Givenchy Dies at 91

Fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy, who founded the House of Givenchy, died on Saturday. He was 91.

The renowned French designer was best known for dressing Audrey Hepburn. The legendary actress wore Givenchy’s designs in several films, including “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Sabrina,” “Funny Face,” and “How to Steal a Million.”

Givenchy created one of the most iconic “little black dresses” in fashion history: the gown Hepburn donned in the opening scenes of 1961’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

“The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century,” the fashion house tweeted on Monday morning. “He will be greatly missed.”

Givenchy’s famous clients also included First Lady Jackie Kennedy, Princess Grace of Monaco, and Wallis Simpson.

After years of working under other designers, Givenchy launched his own brand in 1952 and shortly after was asked by Hepburn herself to create looks for her 1954 film “Sabrina.” They would go on to work on eight films together, and the actress left 25 Givenchy dresses to the designer following her death in 1993, some of which he had loaned to museums.

Givenchy retired from his company in 1995, which has since been helmed by top designers John Galliano, Alexander McQueen, Julien Macdonald and Riccardo Tisci, with Clare Waight Keller currently serving as artistic director of the brand. After taking a step back from the fashion world, he got involved in the arts as an antiques expert for Christie’s, the Château de Versailles and the Louvre museum.

Born in Beauvais, France, Givenchy spent much of his life and career in Paris, including studying at École des Beaux-Arts. Nephew James de Givenchy followed in his fashion footsteps as a jewelry designer and founder of Taffin. The House of Givenchy brand is still a red carpet staple after more than 60 years, with “Wonder Woman’s” Gal Gadot wearing one of its gowns at the recent 90th Academy Awards.