Construction Launches for George Lucas’ L.A. Museum at Groundbreaking Ceremony

George Lucas’ Museum of Narrative Art is no longer just a concept in a galaxy far, far away.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the non-profit museum took place on Wednesday at its future location in parking lot three of Los Angeles’ Exposition Park, launching a 36-month construction plan that will culminate in a five-story building. In addition to its narrative art collections spanning several media from paintings to film, the museum will house dining, theaters, lecture halls, classrooms, and a public research library.

“In my feeling, popular art is an insight into a society and what they aspire to — what they really are,” Lucas explained at the ceremony. “It’s telling the narrative of their story, their history.”

“We have to share a history, we have to share heroes,” he said.

Chinese architect Ma Yansong of MAD Architects designed the museum, which will transform the parking lot space into a cultural destination surrounded by 11 acres of new gardens and park space. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti estimated that its construction and opening will create thousands of jobs.

Steven Spielberg has also been added as the latest member of the museum’s board, Lucas Museum founding president Don Bacigalupi announced at the ceremony.



As Variety reported, Lucas has donated several items from his personal art collection, which includes about 10,000 paintings, illustrations and film memorabilia. Luke Skywalker’s first light saber, Darth Vader’s helmet, and pieces from “Casablanca,” “The Ten Commandments,” and “The Wizard of Oz” are set for display at the museum.

“I’m very sold on the visual,” Lucas said. “I’m image conscious, and I’m trying to promote the image of telling narrative stories.”

A rough model of the Lucas Museum’s interior features artwork from Judith F. Baca, Norman Rockwell, and a Maurice Sendak illustration from the children’s book “Where the Wild Things Are.” pic.twitter.com/eEtg8NMuT9 — Christi Carras (@christi_anne96) March 14, 2018

Lucas had announced last year that his museum would be built in Los Angeles after his proposals for Chicago and his hometown, San Francisco, had stalled out. “I wanted a special museum that was a work of art in itself, and Ma has done that three times,” Lucas added of the museum plans made at the three different cities.